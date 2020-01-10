Designed and manufactured by Tramspread, the Suffolk based slurry specialists, the pump trailer is used by its contracting division to reduce manpower and cover the highest acreage using just one tractor.

Laurence Baker from Tramspread explains:

“We used this trailer to spread 300,000 cubic metres of slurry and digestate in 2019. It has proven easy to use and reliable, so we have started producing trailers to order. Technology offers time and money - saving options to farmers and we believe that this trailer will be a valuable tool to contractors like us in the future.”

Unique to the design is an SIL remote control that Mr Baker and his team have helped to design. This, combined with pressure sensors and a flowmeter, allows the entire umbilical system to be accurately operated and monitored by just one man. Fitted with Tramspread’s Raven Box mapping and recording technology, the unit can also report the areas treated and the quantity of slurry utilised. “The combination of knowing the speed of flow and being able to control it remotely is key to the time and equipment savings this trailer offers. The unit also keeps a record of the slurry utilised so operators can measure how effective each application is and improve distribution in the future,” says Mr Baker.