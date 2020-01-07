Future Innovation Silver Award:

I-SPRAY

Success in the Future Innovation category comes with the silver award for the KUHN I-SPRAY, a development in spot spraying technology that will allow targeted application of herbicides. The result of collaborative work with artificial intelligence company Carbon Bee, the I-SPRAY concept has shown the potential in earlier development work to reduce herbicide use by as much as 80%. I-SPRAY creates the potential to address some significant environmental and weed resistance challenges facing modern arable farming.

Livestock Innovation Silver Award: Intellimix

Kuhn’s Intellimix advanced mixer control system is the recipient of a silver award in the Livestock Innovation category. A feature on the company’s triple vertical auger Euromix I 39.3 DL mixer wagon on show at LAMMA, the system works via a continuously variable transmission that is integrated into the tractor controls through ISOBUS. This allows a reduction in start-up torque by up to 50% and – through automated changes to auger speeds in response to loading – optimises the use of power throughout the mixing and feeding process.

With opening and closing of the hopper door automatically triggering the switch between auto-mix and auto-feed modes, and with auger speed able to be pre-set in relation to varying conditions in the hopper, the operation is fully automated and requires no operator intervention.