Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 290.0p (222.9p)

Standard to 330.0p (235.2p)

Medium to 315.0p (232.1p)

Heavy to 260.0p (217.1p)

Ewes

Light to £87.00 (£67.27)

Heavy to £182.00 (£97.37)

Rams £132.00 (£94.70)

Cast cows sold to 113p for Herefords from A Taylor & Son, Hopestead, Eyemouth, with Red Poll cows selling to 107p from JDM Thomson, Pilmuir, Hawick. More numbers required on a weekly basis.

An outstanding quality show of 5,057 hoggs of all breeds were presented to a ring of fifteen buyers. All hoggs met an exceptional demand with the whole sale average £100.19, SQQ average 232.9p and overall 227.8p, a rise of 20p on the week.

Best export hoggs met a super trade with many consignors making over 300p per kilo and to a top of 330p for Beltex hoggs from regular Campbeltown consignor R & J Lines, Killocraw.

Commercial hoggs were regularly making 220-240p per kilo where heavy hoggs were another large entry comprising of 34% of the sale, but trade was electric with most pens 210-225p per kilo. Top price per head of £136 for Texel hoggs from Harehead Farms, Cranshaws, Duns.

Light hoggs were another marvelous trade with top price of £90 for 31kg Beltex hoggs from DG Cunningham, Walkerdyke, Lanark.

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Beltex 330p Killocraw, 328p Kirkbride, 324p Towiemore.

Texel 295p Balachallan, 278p Saddell Home Farm, 276p Byreburnside, 271p Langdyke Cottage.

Suffolk 250p Maidencots, 243p Somerton House & Walkerdyke, 237p High Cattadale.

Cheviot 242p Cadgillhead, 237p Catslackburn. 236p Maidencots & Low Tirfergus.

Herdwick 242p Orthwaite Hall.

Blackface 241p Arnicle, 238p Gibblaston, 233p Culquhasen & Saddell Home Farm.

Charollais 234p Logie Farm, 228p Dunjop.

North Country Cheviot 232p Ryehills, 225p Commonside, 221p Errington & Garvilland, 220p Allanshaws.

Mule 229p Woodhouse & Arnicle, 228p Gibblaston & Kirkhouse, 227p Maidencots.

Cheviot Mule 223p Marwhirn & Kirkbride, 222p Marwhirn, 220p Allanshaws.

Kerry 223p The Hollies.

Swaledale 219p, 211p Longlea.

Berrichon 215p, 211p Sceugh Dyke.

Lleyn 213p Corbelly Hill.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Texel £136 Harehead, £135 Dunjop, £130 Catslackburn, £128 Kirk House, £126 Low Tirfergus.

Beltex £130 Sorbie, £129 Killocraw, £128 Dunjop & Hillside, £127 Crawthat & Aspatria Hall.

Suffolk £126 West Scales & Carsegowan, £125 Cowburnrigg, £124 Carsegowan, £123 Cowburnrigg.

Zwartble £120 Townfoot.

Rouge £116 High Hall.

Cheviot Mule £115 Burgh Head, £100 Marwhirn.

Mule £111 Fardingjames, £109.50 Thornton Tower, £107 Fardingjames, 105 Kirkhouse & Haregill.

North Country Cheviot £110 Aimster, £101, £99 Commonside, £97.50 Allanshaws.

Berrichon £110, £108 Sceugh Dyke.

Oxford £110 Dunjop.

Swaledale £100 Westernhopeburn.

Blackface £109.50 Cowburnrigg, £104 Harehead, £103 Brackley, £102 West Scales, £101 Arnicle.

Easycare £109, £100 Coxhill.

Cheviot £108 Harehead, £106.50 Catslackburn, £97 Thistledown, £95 Sorbie.

Charollais £105 Dunjop.

Herdwick £95.50 Ashley Park.