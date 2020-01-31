|2020-01-31
Longtown Primestock Sale
C&D Auction Marts Limited had forward 8,275 sheep comprising of 5,057 prime hoggs and 3,218 cast ewes & rams at their weekly sale at Longtown on Thursday 30th January 2020.
Averages:
Hoggs
Light to 290.0p (222.9p)
Standard to 330.0p (235.2p)
Medium to 315.0p (232.1p)
Heavy to 260.0p (217.1p)
Ewes
Light to £87.00 (£67.27)
Heavy to £182.00 (£97.37)
Rams £132.00 (£94.70)
Cast cows sold to 113p for Herefords from A Taylor & Son, Hopestead, Eyemouth, with Red Poll cows selling to 107p from JDM Thomson, Pilmuir, Hawick. More numbers required on a weekly basis.
An outstanding quality show of 5,057 hoggs of all breeds were presented to a ring of fifteen buyers. All hoggs met an exceptional demand with the whole sale average £100.19, SQQ average 232.9p and overall 227.8p, a rise of 20p on the week.
Best export hoggs met a super trade with many consignors making over 300p per kilo and to a top of 330p for Beltex hoggs from regular Campbeltown consignor R & J Lines, Killocraw.
Commercial hoggs were regularly making 220-240p per kilo where heavy hoggs were another large entry comprising of 34% of the sale, but trade was electric with most pens 210-225p per kilo. Top price per head of £136 for Texel hoggs from Harehead Farms, Cranshaws, Duns.
Light hoggs were another marvelous trade with top price of £90 for 31kg Beltex hoggs from DG Cunningham, Walkerdyke, Lanark.
PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)
Beltex 330p Killocraw, 328p Kirkbride, 324p Towiemore.
Texel 295p Balachallan, 278p Saddell Home Farm, 276p Byreburnside, 271p Langdyke Cottage.
Suffolk 250p Maidencots, 243p Somerton House & Walkerdyke, 237p High Cattadale.
Cheviot 242p Cadgillhead, 237p Catslackburn. 236p Maidencots & Low Tirfergus.
Herdwick 242p Orthwaite Hall.
Blackface 241p Arnicle, 238p Gibblaston, 233p Culquhasen & Saddell Home Farm.
Charollais 234p Logie Farm, 228p Dunjop.
North Country Cheviot 232p Ryehills, 225p Commonside, 221p Errington & Garvilland, 220p Allanshaws.
Mule 229p Woodhouse & Arnicle, 228p Gibblaston & Kirkhouse, 227p Maidencots.
Cheviot Mule 223p Marwhirn & Kirkbride, 222p Marwhirn, 220p Allanshaws.
Kerry 223p The Hollies.
Swaledale 219p, 211p Longlea.
Berrichon 215p, 211p Sceugh Dyke.
Lleyn 213p Corbelly Hill.
PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)
Texel £136 Harehead, £135 Dunjop, £130 Catslackburn, £128 Kirk House, £126 Low Tirfergus.
Beltex £130 Sorbie, £129 Killocraw, £128 Dunjop & Hillside, £127 Crawthat & Aspatria Hall.
Suffolk £126 West Scales & Carsegowan, £125 Cowburnrigg, £124 Carsegowan, £123 Cowburnrigg.
Zwartble £120 Townfoot.
Rouge £116 High Hall.
Cheviot Mule £115 Burgh Head, £100 Marwhirn.
Mule £111 Fardingjames, £109.50 Thornton Tower, £107 Fardingjames, 105 Kirkhouse & Haregill.
North Country Cheviot £110 Aimster, £101, £99 Commonside, £97.50 Allanshaws.
Berrichon £110, £108 Sceugh Dyke.
Oxford £110 Dunjop.
Swaledale £100 Westernhopeburn.
Blackface £109.50 Cowburnrigg, £104 Harehead, £103 Brackley, £102 West Scales, £101 Arnicle.
Easycare £109, £100 Coxhill.
Cheviot £108 Harehead, £106.50 Catslackburn, £97 Thistledown, £95 Sorbie.
Charollais £105 Dunjop.
Herdwick £95.50 Ashley Park.
A larger show of 3,218 cast ewes and rams were forward, with buyer’s keener for supplies, and as a result all classes dearer and easily sold to vendors advantage. 914 ewes sold at £100 and over to average £121.12 with an overall average of £90.07.
Pure Continentals were a big trade and sold to £182 for Texels shown by RD Fleming, Hillhead, Kirkpatrick Fleming. Hill ewes to £87 for Cheviot ewes from Messrs Hepburn & Co., North House, Hawick. Rams sold to a top of £132 for Texels shown by J Runciman & Sons, Allanshaws, Stow.
HEAVY EWES
Texel £182 Hillhead, £181 Four O Boot, £177 Kirk House, £176 Allanshaws.
Blue Texel £160 Torrax.
Suffolk £128 The Land, £126 Newbigging, £125 Guardsmill, £124 Skelfhill.
Beltex £128 Fearn, £126 Upper Auchenlay.
Charollais £126 Chaseside, £121 Golden Lane, £120 Dunnabie House.
North Country Cheviot £112 Allanshaws, £109 Kirk House, £106 Allanshaws & Swinside Townfoot, £104 Lower Gills & Carruthers.
Bluefaced Leicester £104 Cowden Burn & Keepwick, £97 Rigg Cottage, £96 Harehead.
Half-Bred £103 Guardsmill.
Cheviot Mule £99 Greenwell Meadows, £98 Balgray Hill, £97 Kirk House & Skelfhill.
Zwartble £96 Millhouse, £93, £92 Townfoot.
Mule £96 Newbigging, £95 Greensburn, £94 Marygate, Rosyth & Station Yard, £93 Carsegowan, Cowburnrigg, Nether Stenries & Chapel House.
Lleyn £83 Townfoot.
LIGHT EWES
Cheviot £87 North House, £85 Falgunzeon, £84 Terrona, £80 Todholes & Catslackburn.
Blackface £85 Burnhouse, £84 Keepwick, £82 Harehead, £80 Sourhope & Wanwood Hill.
Swaledale £77 High Parkfoot, £69 Shawhill & Nunscleugh, £68 Burnhouse.
Shetland £59 Fearn, £57 Scotsburn.
RAMS
Texel £132 Allanshaws, £128 Beckfoot, £126 Lea Hill, £124 Harehead, Ballinloan & Four O Boot.
Bluefaced Leicester £128 Harehead, £124 Allanshaws, £118 Culdoach, £117 Harehead.
Suffolk £120 Allanshaws, £116 Beckfoot, £110 Harehead.
Charollais £120 Beckfoot, £110 Pilmuir.
North Country Cheviot £116 Catslackburn, £115 Marchbank, £112 Allanshaws.
Beltex £106 High Airyolland, £102 Chaseside.
Cheviot £104 Skelfhill, £91 Sorbie, £90 Parkhill.
Lleyn £103 Falgunzeon.
Blackface £99 Harehead, £82 Culdoach, £80 Skelfhill & Linton.