Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 330.8p (198.0p)

Standard to 300.0p (215.2p)

Medium to 292.9p (215.5p)

Heavy to 240.8p (200.4p)

Ewes

Light to £79.00 (£57.19)

Heavy to £180.00 (£96.79)

Rams £140.00 (£84.15)

Cast cows sold to 125p for a Limousin shown by Messrs Baxter, Moss Side, Hethersgill, who also sold Charolais cows to 114p. Simmentals to 119p from J Pattie, Butterdales, Annan. Top price per head of £975 from Moss Side.

Another good show of 4,674 hoggs easily maintained the high rates of previous, overall average 210.1p (SQQ 213.9p).

Best export Texel and Beltex hoggs were the trade selling to a top of 330p for Beltex hoggs from J Watson & Co., Bowsden Moor, Berwick. Commercial hoggs sold between 210-230p per kilo.

Heavy hoggs again good to sell with the majority selling at £112 plus and to a top of £132 for Beltex hoggs from CJ Roots, Kilnford Croft, Dumfries.

Light hoggs again a strong trade selling to £86 for 26kg Beltex hoggs again from Bowsden Moor.

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Beltex 330p Bowsden Moor, 300p Gelston Castle, 295p Lurgan, 294p Hill Cottage.

Texel 240p Kirkbride, 238p The Side, 234p Pouton, 233p Hallburn.

Herdwick 227p, 221p 218p Allfornaught, 213p Longrow.

Suffolk 225p Schoolfield, 222p Whins, 221p Green View, 220p Langholm.

Mule 225p Fala Hill, 222p High Crubasdale, 217p Low Tirfergus, 214p Saddell Home Farm.

Cheviot 221p High Crubasdale, 219p Mid Harrietsfield & Catslackburn, 218p Wedderlie.

Charollais 221p Gelston Castle & Green View, 214p Saddell Home Farm.

Rouge 218p High Hall.

Blackface 216p Craighead & Mid Harrietsfield, 215p Glendearg, 214p Uppercleuch.

North Country Cheviot 212p, 209p Grindon Hill, 209p Porteath, 200p Newton Cottage & Whiteknowe.

Easycare 205p Glenlea.

Cheviot Mule 203p Fala Hill, 197p Catslackburn.

Lleyn 203p Glendiven Cottage, 202p, 200p Meikle Richorn.

Lonk 201p Glendiven Cottage.

Swaledale 191p Westernhopeburn.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Beltex £132 Kilnford Croft, £123 Gelston Castle, £119 Newton Cottage & Bowsden Moor.

Texel £125 Silloans & Kilnford Croft, £123 Whiteside, £121 Priory Nook, £120 Hill Cottage.

Rouge £116 High Hall.

Suffolk £109, £106.50 Dunjop, £105.50 Scrabster House, £104 The Keep.

Easycare £109, £100 Coxhill.

North Country Cheviot £106, £104 Whiteknowe, £100, £99 Newton Cottage.

Border Leicester £105 Whiteside, £95 Lawesknowe & Silloans.

Mule £104 Dunjop, £100 Chirdon, £99 Dunjop, £98.50 Lawston.

Charollais £103 Sceugh Dyke, £101 Saddell Home Farm.

Cheviot Mule £102.50 Catslackburn, £99.50, £94 Scrabster House.

Blackface £99.50, £97 Glendearg, £96 West Scales.

Herdwick £94, £91.50 Allfornaught.

Cheviot £91.50 Glendiven Cottage, £90 Mount Benger, £88 Glendiven Cottage.