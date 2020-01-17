Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 290.3p (209.0p)

Standard to 326.0p (224.7p)

Medium to 320.0p (219.4p)

Heavy to 270.0p (203.0p)

Ewes

Light to £87.00 (£60.61)

Heavy to £180.00 (£97.29)

Rams £130.00 (£86.06)

An improved entry for both quality and numbers saw all classes selling to a brisk trade, with more required on a weekly basis to fulfil demand. The sale toped at 139p for a Limousin cow from Ellary Farms Ltd, Argyll with Angus cows selling to 130p from EAP Glendinning, Over Cassock, Eskdalemuir. Galloway cows sold to 109p and 105p from Clerkhill Farm, Eskdalemuir. Top price per head of £1,014 for Angus fom Over Cassock.

A great show of 5,002 prime hoggs were a quality entry with all buyers wanting sheep. Overall average 216.4p (SQQ 220.9p), up 3p on the week.

A marvelous show of quality Beltex and Texel hoggs sold over 300p per kilo several times and to a top of 326p for Beltex hoggs from JL McMillan, Carse of Clary, Newton Stewart.

Commercial hoggs all sold between 205-225p per kilo. Heavy hoggs were an outstanding show with many pens selling at £110 and upwards.

Top per head of £128 on several occasions for Beltex hoggs, firstly from DS & RC Taylor, Easter Ochtermuthill, Perth, then R & J Lines, Killocraw, Arygll and AW Ainslie, Linkshead, Berwick.

Light hoggs again wanted and very much in demand, selling to £90 for 31kg Beltex hoggs shown by Messrs M & J Kennedy, Lurgan, Aberfeldy.

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Beltex 326p, 323p, 322p Carse of Clary, 320p Easter Ochtermuthill, 314p Linkshead.

Texel 273p Thornton Tower, 267p Thirstane Cottage, 263p Balliemore.

Cheviot 235p Knock, 229p Beltonhill, 227p Longburgh Fauld.

Suffolk 233p Greenburn, 229p Knock & Achamore, 225p Hill Cottage & Thornton Tower.

Herdwick 229p, 227p Orthwaite Hall.

Blackface 227p Sorbie & Arnicle, 224p Clachan, 223p Glenbeg.

Mule 221p, 218p Dalbhraddan, 211p Mains of Collin, 210p Dalbhraddan.

Charollais 216p Inkstack, 211p Breckon Hill, 206p Walkerdyke.

Cheviot Mule 212p, 211p Marwhirn, 208p Tushielaw.

North Country Cheviot 211p Hownam Grange, 205p Station Yard.

Easycare 209p Cleongart.

Swaledale 194p Breckon Hill, 190p Longlea, 189p Newbiggin.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Beltex £128 Easter Ochtermuthill, Killocraw & Linkshead, £127 Carse of Clary & Kilnford Croft, £126 Carse of Clary, £125 Cuiltburn.

Texel £122 Brisco Meadows, £120 Waltonwoodhead, £117 Machrihanish, £116 West Cottage.

Suffolk £116 Machrihanish, £113, £108.50 Ballie Farm, £107 Grange & Howbalk Farm.

Charollais £105.50 Riggheads & Thackwood.

North Country Cheviot £104 Ballie Farm.

Mule £98 Kirkhouse & Thornton Tower, £96 Westernhopeburn, £95 Riggheads.

Cheviot Mule £98 Barnean, £91.50, £89 Marwhirn.

Blackface £97.50 Glendearg, £97 West Scales, £96.50 Skelfhill.

Cheviot £96.50 Mainside, £95 Riggheads, £93.50 Longburgh Fauld.

Herdwick £82.50 Orthwaite Hall.