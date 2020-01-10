|2020-01-10
Longtown Primestock Sale
C&D Auction Marts Limited had forward 7,710 sheep comprising of 4,602 prime hoggs and 3,108 cast ewes & rams at their weekly sale at Longtown on Thursday 9th January 2020.
Averages:
Hoggs
Light to 224.0p (199.8p)
Standard to 316.0p (214.3p)
Medium to 315.0p (220.4p)
Heavy to 260.0p (202.6p)
Ewes
Light to £92.00 (£64.54)
Heavy to £191.00 (£103.62)
Rams £136.00 (£93.04)
An improved entry of cast cows was forward selling to £1,048 and 138p for British Blue cows from Messrs D & Y Wilson, Plumpe, Gretna. More required on a weekly basis.
A large, good quality show of 4,602 prime hoggs attracted the usual buyers. All classes met a fast selling trade throughout the day with averages up 5p on the week. Overall average 213.1p (SQQ 217.4p)
Export weights all sold between 270-300p per kilo to a top of 316p for Beltex hoggs from TA Jefferson, Aspatria Hall, Aspatria.
Commercial hoggs made between 210-230p per kilo. Heavy hoggs comprised of 30% of the entry and were in great demand, selling to £129 for Beltex hoggs on several occasions, from S & A Moore of Mains of Balhall, TA Jefferson of Aspatria Hall, ST Jefferson of Peartree Cottage and A Moffat of Stonehouse.
Light hoggs met a much stronger enquiry with most pens of good meat hoggs selling from 210-225p per kilo and to 224p for Cheviot hoggs from DE & M Butler, Beckfoot, Annan. Top price per head of £70 for 32kg Cheviot and Blackface hoggs from J Halliday & Sons, Springwells, Lockerbie.
PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)
Beltex 316p, 315p, 307p Aspatria Hall, 300p Mains of Balhall, Peartree Cottage & Stonehouse.
Texel 293p Ballinloan, 289p Dormansteads, 273p Cadgillhead.
Herdwick 225p Orthwaite Hall, 212p Longrow Cottage.
Cheviot 224p Hawthornside & Beckfoot, 218p Springwells & Kilwhipnach, 216p Maidencots & Pilmuir.
Charollais 224p Miller Hill.
Suffolk 220p Tinnishall, 219p Hollows Mill, 217p High Cattadale.
Blackface 215p Silloans & Springwells, 214p Arnicle, 213p West Scales.
Cheviot Mule 212p Lythmore, 204p Dodgsonstown, 200p Skirling Mains.
Mule 211p Easter Alemoor, 209p Grindon Hill & Gallowberry, 207p Maidencots & Burn House.
Oxford 210p, 207p, 203p Mains of Balhall.
North Country Cheviot 208p Whiteknowe, 204p Parks, 203p Whiteknowe.
Swaledale 201p Longlea, 194p, 191p Westburnhope.
PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)
Beltex £129 Mains of Balhall, Peartree Cottage & Stonehouse, £129, £126 Aspatria Hall, £122 Lurgan.
Texel £126 Ballinloan, £120 Lingey Field, £118 Stonehouse.
Suffolk £115 Oswie, £110 Dunjop, £108 Becks.
North Country Cheviot £106, £102.50 Whiteknowe.
Mule £105 Sherra Craig, £100 Dunjop, £98.50 Breconridge.
Oxford £103, £100 Mains of Balhall.
Cheviot Mule £100 Dormansteads, £96.50, £94 Dodgsonstown.
Blackface £95.50 West Scales, £89 Silloans, £88 West Scales, £87 Broathill.
Cheviot £94 Westerton Cottage, £93 Humbleheugh, £92.50 Marchbank.
Herdwick £85.50 Orthwaite Hall, £83 Longrow Cottage.
Swaledale £80 Westernhopeburn.
A larger show of 3,108 cast ewes and rams met record prices from an increased attendance of buyers. Overall average being £93.82, with 1,201 ewes selling at £100 and over to average £122.97 per head.
Heavy ewes sold to £191 for a pen of Texel ewes shown by J Connell, Wanton Walls, Lauder. Greyface ewes saw many pens over £100 and topped at £108 from A & J Dickson, Sorrowlessfield Mains, Earlston.
Hill ewes to £92 for Cheviots from J Common & Son, Crossdykes, Corrie with a large entry of cast rams selling to a top of £136 for Texels from J Scott & Partners, Fearn Farm, Inverness.
HEAVY EWES
Texel £191 Wanton Walls, £186 Becks, £183 Thirlestane, £182 Roxburgh Mains.
Suffolk £138 Howgillside, £129 Benmore Street & Marygate, £126 Oswie, Sorrowlessfield Mains, Beckfoot & Howgillside.
Charollais £136 Beck, £133 Chaseside, £126 Hunderlee Pastoral.
Beltex £130 Blackadder Mains, £124 Greenside & Dotland Park, £120 Aspatria Hall & Blackadder Mains.
Millennium Bleu £126 Blackadder Mains.
North Country Cheviot £119 Upper Tinwald, £113 Carruthers, £111 Dormansteads & Ballinloan.
Cheviot Mule £119 Upper Huntley Wood, £110 Clackmae, £102 Newton Cottage.
Bluefaced Leicester £115 Thirstane Cottage, £111 Tinnis.
Mule £108 Sorrowlessfield Mains, £103 Wallend, £102 Newton Cottage, Dashwell Green & Craig House.
Zwartble £104 Springfield Farm Court.
Half Bred £103 Marygate.
LIGHT EWES
Cheviot £92 Crossdykes, £86 Folley, £85 Branxholm Braes.
Blackface £86 Tinnis, £84 Gibbs Hill, £83 Walton Park.
Easycare £73, £70 Blackhaugh.
Swaledale £70 Parsons Shield & The Wreay, £66 Fir Tree, £64 Broomhills & Whitfield Estate.
Kerry Hill £70 Folley.
RAMS
Texel £136 Fearn, £134 Beck, £133 Kildalloig, £132 Bleatarn, £130 Chaseside.
Beltex £132 Craig House & Mains of Balhall.
North Country Cheviot £123 Batey Shield, £112 Swinside Townfoot.
Bluefaced Leicester £120 Chirdon, £117 Brennanlea, £112 Swinside Townfoot.
Charollais £120 Townfoot.
Suffolk £118 Oswie, £115 Low Hallburn, £106 Clackmae.
Cheviot £102 Milnholm, £101 Crossdykes, £95 Becks.
Bleu du Maine £102 Chaseside.
Blackface £94 Tinnis, £93 Arnicle & Brennanlea.