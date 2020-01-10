Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 224.0p (199.8p)

Standard to 316.0p (214.3p)

Medium to 315.0p (220.4p)

Heavy to 260.0p (202.6p)

Ewes

Light to £92.00 (£64.54)

Heavy to £191.00 (£103.62)

Rams £136.00 (£93.04)

An improved entry of cast cows was forward selling to £1,048 and 138p for British Blue cows from Messrs D & Y Wilson, Plumpe, Gretna. More required on a weekly basis.

A large, good quality show of 4,602 prime hoggs attracted the usual buyers. All classes met a fast selling trade throughout the day with averages up 5p on the week. Overall average 213.1p (SQQ 217.4p)

Export weights all sold between 270-300p per kilo to a top of 316p for Beltex hoggs from TA Jefferson, Aspatria Hall, Aspatria.

Commercial hoggs made between 210-230p per kilo. Heavy hoggs comprised of 30% of the entry and were in great demand, selling to £129 for Beltex hoggs on several occasions, from S & A Moore of Mains of Balhall, TA Jefferson of Aspatria Hall, ST Jefferson of Peartree Cottage and A Moffat of Stonehouse.

Light hoggs met a much stronger enquiry with most pens of good meat hoggs selling from 210-225p per kilo and to 224p for Cheviot hoggs from DE & M Butler, Beckfoot, Annan. Top price per head of £70 for 32kg Cheviot and Blackface hoggs from J Halliday & Sons, Springwells, Lockerbie.

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Beltex 316p, 315p, 307p Aspatria Hall, 300p Mains of Balhall, Peartree Cottage & Stonehouse.

Texel 293p Ballinloan, 289p Dormansteads, 273p Cadgillhead.

Herdwick 225p Orthwaite Hall, 212p Longrow Cottage.

Cheviot 224p Hawthornside & Beckfoot, 218p Springwells & Kilwhipnach, 216p Maidencots & Pilmuir.

Charollais 224p Miller Hill.

Suffolk 220p Tinnishall, 219p Hollows Mill, 217p High Cattadale.

Blackface 215p Silloans & Springwells, 214p Arnicle, 213p West Scales.

Cheviot Mule 212p Lythmore, 204p Dodgsonstown, 200p Skirling Mains.

Mule 211p Easter Alemoor, 209p Grindon Hill & Gallowberry, 207p Maidencots & Burn House.

Oxford 210p, 207p, 203p Mains of Balhall.

North Country Cheviot 208p Whiteknowe, 204p Parks, 203p Whiteknowe.

Swaledale 201p Longlea, 194p, 191p Westburnhope.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Beltex £129 Mains of Balhall, Peartree Cottage & Stonehouse, £129, £126 Aspatria Hall, £122 Lurgan.

Texel £126 Ballinloan, £120 Lingey Field, £118 Stonehouse.

Suffolk £115 Oswie, £110 Dunjop, £108 Becks.

North Country Cheviot £106, £102.50 Whiteknowe.

Mule £105 Sherra Craig, £100 Dunjop, £98.50 Breconridge.

Oxford £103, £100 Mains of Balhall.

Cheviot Mule £100 Dormansteads, £96.50, £94 Dodgsonstown.

Blackface £95.50 West Scales, £89 Silloans, £88 West Scales, £87 Broathill.

Cheviot £94 Westerton Cottage, £93 Humbleheugh, £92.50 Marchbank.

Herdwick £85.50 Orthwaite Hall, £83 Longrow Cottage.

Swaledale £80 Westernhopeburn.