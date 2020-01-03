Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 233.3p (192.0p)

Standard to 289.0p (216.7p)

Medium to 315.0p (212.1p)

Heavy to 228.3p (202.2p)

Ewes

Light to £88.00 (£63.08)

Heavy to £190.00 (£103.09)

Rams £136.00 (£100.50)

Prime hoggs (3,270) were forward in less numbers with trade again very strong for all weights to average 209.1p (SQQ 212.6p), which was very similar to last week’s high rates. Many more could have been sold to vendors advantage.

Export weights sold to a top price per kilo of 315p for Beltex hoggs shown by TA Jefferson, Aspatria Hall, Aspatria. Commercial hoggs all sold between 200-220p per kilo. Heavy hoggs comprised 30% of the entry and again sold very well.

Top price per head was £129 achieved again for Beltex hoggs from Aspatria Hall.

Light hoggs very easy to sell and short of requirements selling to 233p for 30kg Texels from F Hickson & Son, Homilton, Capheaton. The majority sold between 200-215p per kilo.

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Beltex 315p, 300p, 289p Aspatria Hall, 300p, 289p, 287p Oakwood.

Texel 290p Hermitage, 245p Cobble Hall Barn, 238p Homilton.

Suffolk 257p Greenburn, 221p Kirkland Hall, 220p Longyester & Spoutbank.

Cheviot 225p Longburgh Fauld & Cadgillhead, 222p Catslackburn, 219p The Snab.

Jacob 220p Breckon Hill.

Blackface 214p Glenmanna, 213p Chirdon, 211p Chapel.

Mule 211p Dryfeholm, 207p, 204p Longyester.

Cheviot Mule 210p Grindon Hill, 208p Upper Senwick, 203p Kirkbride.

North Country Cheviot 208p Gilshaw View.

Berrichon 203p Sceugh Dyke.

Charollais 200p Tinnishall.

Swaledale 195p Breckon Hill.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Beltex £129, £127, £126 Aspatria Hall, £124 Peartree Cottage, £120 Oakwood.

Texel £125 Hermitage, £119 Maulscastle, £117 Kirk House.

Dutch Spotted £116 Maulscastle.

Suffolk £108 Greenburn, £107 Kirkland Hall, £106.50 Tarrasfoot.

Mule £108 Dryfeholm, £105 Heathery Hall, £100 Longyester.

Zwartble £103.50 Leapsrigg.

Berrichon £97.50 Sceugh Dyke.

Cheviot £96 Dryfeholm, £90 Longburgh Fauld, £88.50 Glendearg.

Blackface £95 Peela Hill, £92 Kirkland & Dryfeholm, £91.50 Hole Farm.

Cheviot Mule £93.50 Grindon Hill, £92 Barker House.

Charollais £92 Tinnishall.

North Country Cheviot £87.50 Gilshaw View.

Swaledale £85 Newbiggin.