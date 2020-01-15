If not, then losses could occur during storage, says ProCam seed manager, Lee Harker, and its germination in autumn 2020 could suffer, leading to potential yield reductions come harvest 2021.

“Clearly, it is impossible to predict how well every batch of cereal seed originally purchased for planting in autumn or winter 2019 will perform if drilled in autumn 2020,” says Mr Harker. “What we can say, however, is that if it isn’t stored correctly and managed properly prior to planting, it will suffer losses.

“One possible positive aspect of over-yeared seed from 2019 is that many people are comparing the current situation with the difficult 2012 to 2013 over-yearing experience. However, harvest 2012 was wetter, so seed quality often wasn’t as good to begin with, even before it was over-yeared.”

Nevertheless, Mr Harker says there are important precautions when over-yearing seed: