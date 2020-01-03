Running alongside their existing independent services, SRUC and ADAS will pool their impact orientated research expertise to offer a truly national agricultural and rural knowledge service for farmers, growers and all agricultural businesses

Through the joint venture, new and existing partners will be able to tap into the experts at ADAS and SRUC – which includes SAC Consulting, their specialist consultancy and diagnostic services, as well as education and training courses. The partnership will also be the vehicle for more collaborative research.

The joint venture will operate in fields such as agriculture and climate change; soil health, synthesis of evidence to support policy development; data, ecological modelling and genomics; sustainable diets and food production systems; animal welfare; and sustainable food supply.

Among the new partnership’s priorities will be to launch a new digital platform that will provide a shop window to an independent source of knowledge, expertise, tools and services for the rural and food sectors. This new project will be announced in the springtime of 2020.