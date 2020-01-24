|2020-01-24
Auctioneer Appointed Chairman of NBA South West Committee
The National Beef Association (NBA) is pleased to announce Robert Venner as the new chairman of the NBA South West Committee.
Mr Venner, managing partner at Sedgemoor Auction Centre, was appointed to the role following a committee meeting on Monday 13th January. The NBA South West Committee is a proactive body representing the interest of beef producer members throughout the region. It makes up one of the six key regional bodies under the National Beef Association umbrella.
Speaking on his appointment, Mr Venner said,
“I am delighted and privileged to accept the role of chair of the South West Committee, and look forward to drive forward and represent the interests of NBA members and the beef sector on both a regional and national level.”
He continued,
"This committee has been proactive in representing the sector, raising awareness and highlighting concerns both to the industry and to the consumer. I look forward to further developing and supporting this work."
Areas of particular focus for the South West Committee include the ongoing fight against TB, advising and supporting against disease and resistance to treatments, and supporting the West Country PGI (protected geographical indication) project.
The Committee is also keen to highlight the focus on the environmental work of the beef sector in the region, demonstrating how the industry is working together in areas such as encouraging and increasing carbon sequestration, as part of its commitment to the wider rural community and environment.
Plans are in place to organise various site visits and open days, both on farm, and via research, environment and educational establishments, to review and advise on latest developments and best practice.
Mr Venner is the managing partner of Sedgemoor Auction Centre, actively selling at the market's two weekly livestock sales. He also sits on the AHDB Beef & Lamb board.
Andrew Laughton, NBA national chairman added,
" We are delighted to welcome Robert to the role of chairman. His understanding and experience of the beef sector will add further leadership and direction to the activities of the NBA South West Committee.