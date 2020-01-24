Mr Venner, managing partner at Sedgemoor Auction Centre, was appointed to the role following a committee meeting on Monday 13th January. The NBA South West Committee is a proactive body representing the interest of beef producer members throughout the region. It makes up one of the six key regional bodies under the National Beef Association umbrella.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr Venner said,

“I am delighted and privileged to accept the role of chair of the South West Committee, and look forward to drive forward and represent the interests of NBA members and the beef sector on both a regional and national level.”

He continued,

"This committee has been proactive in representing the sector, raising awareness and highlighting concerns both to the industry and to the consumer. I look forward to further developing and supporting this work."

Areas of particular focus for the South West Committee include the ongoing fight against TB, advising and supporting against disease and resistance to treatments, and supporting the West Country PGI (protected geographical indication) project.