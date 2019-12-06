The Lancasters, husband and wife, Ian and Mary, and son Richard, of Coldcotes Farm, Wiswell, near Clitheroe, secured the title with a red-rosette winning Beltex-cross lamb with a live weight of 34kg, dead weight 21.5kg, killing out percentage of 63.2% and AHDB grading of E3L.

The victor was by a home-bred shearling ram, itself by a ram from Andrew John Wood, who runs the Withy Trees Beltex flock near Preston. The same breeding was also responsible for the same day’s supreme champion live lambs from the prolific Lancasters, a prestigious title the family was winning for the second year in succession.

The supreme champion carcase went on to top the selling prices when claimed for £310 by show judge Clare Cropper, who with her father George runs Cropper Family Butchers in their recently opened new shop in Blackburn Road, Accrington

The reserve champion carcase, another red-rosette winning Beltex-cross, was presented by Bolton Abbey father and son, Chris and Tom Heseltine. The home-bred gimmer lamb, by a Scottish-bred Woodies tup, out of a home-bred ewe, had a live weight of 37kg, dead weight 20.1kg, killing out percentage 54.3% and AHDB grading of E2.

It sold for second top call of £180 to George Cropper Jnr for his Sandersons Butchers in Baxenden, with the same buyer also going to £132 to claim another Heseltine first prize Beltex carcase with a live weight of 42kg, dead weight 21.9 kg, killing out 52.1% and E3L grading.

The native show class was won by a Suffolk carcase from Ian Bell, of Carleton, with a live weight of 46kg, dead weight 27.2kg, killing out 59.1%, U3H grading. It sold to a private buyer, Paul Harrison, from Tollerton.

The Swaledale show class fell to JW Stockdale & Sons, from Burnsall, with a carcase with a live weight of 41kg, dead weight 17.5kg, killing out 42.6%, O3L grading. It was bought by Parkin Family Butchers in Howden, Goole.

The Dalesbred show class once again fell to David Wilson, of JM Wilson & Sons in Beckwithsaw. With a live weight of 48kg, dead weight 25.4kg, killing out 52.9% and R4L grading, like last year’s class victor it was again claimed by Skipton-based Swaledale Foods for £84.