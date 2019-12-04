Louise, 19, has been a regular winner with her porkers at the annual highlight, but this was her first title win, achieved with her lightweight class victors, a pen of three 89kg pure Pietrain gilts tapped out as overall champions by judge Mick Etherington, of Eldwick.

Louise first started breeding pigs as a 12-year-old when given her first porkers as a Christmas present. She is now going out of pig breeding for the time being to concentrate on her new job assisting with shows, events and marketing for renowned sausage maker Heck Food in Kirklington.

Though unable to attend in person because of work commitments, Louise went out on a high note when her consignment of 19 pure Pietrains, the last of her current holding, won the two lightweight and heavyweight show classes, also standing third in both.

She took the heavyweight show class with a 119kg trio sold for 135p/kg, or £160.65 each, to regular buyer Anthony Swales, who runs Knavesmire Butchers in Alebermarle Road, York.