|2019-12-04
Louise takes Championship at Skipton Christmas Pig Highlight
North Yorkshire teenager Louise Findlay, from Leyburn, won the prime pigs championship for the first time at Skipton Auction Mart’s 12th annual Christmas primestock shows and sales. (Sun, Dec 1)
Louise, 19, has been a regular winner with her porkers at the annual highlight, but this was her first title win, achieved with her lightweight class victors, a pen of three 89kg pure Pietrain gilts tapped out as overall champions by judge Mick Etherington, of Eldwick.
Louise first started breeding pigs as a 12-year-old when given her first porkers as a Christmas present. She is now going out of pig breeding for the time being to concentrate on her new job assisting with shows, events and marketing for renowned sausage maker Heck Food in Kirklington.
Though unable to attend in person because of work commitments, Louise went out on a high note when her consignment of 19 pure Pietrains, the last of her current holding, won the two lightweight and heavyweight show classes, also standing third in both.
She took the heavyweight show class with a 119kg trio sold for 135p/kg, or £160.65 each, to regular buyer Anthony Swales, who runs Knavesmire Butchers in Alebermarle Road, York.
Mr Swales also went to 132p/kg, or £178 top gross price, to claim Louse’s third prize 135kg heavyweights, with her third prize 89kg lightweights falling for 140p/kg, or £125, to the Buckle family in Barras, Kirkby Stephen.
Standing reserve champion was 2018 Skipton title winner Daniel Thackray, of Prospect House Farm, Fewston, with 95kg Peitrain-cross gilts, which again fell to Hutchinsons Butchers at 155p/kg, or £147 per head.
For good measure, Hutchinsons also claimed the second prize pen of 119kg heavyweights from Calderdale’s John Midgley, of Ludendenfoot, at 130p/kg, or £155.
A sold entry of 41 pigs produced what was said to be the best festive turnout in years, with many active buyers ringside and all vendors leaving more than satisfied with their trade.