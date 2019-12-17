|2019-12-17
Texel Females in Demand at Lanark
An Allanfauld gimmer lead the Crackers sale at 22,000gns while the Select Seven sale saw a 20,000gns top call.
Friday 13th December Lanark Crackers Sale proved anything but unlucky for Archie and John MacGregor’s Allanfauld flock when it too the top two prices at 22,000gns and 12,000gns.
Leading the way was XMM1815490 an ET-bred twin by Knap You’re the Man out of a dam by Baltier Wellington and a first prize winner from Biggar Show earlier in the year. Sold carrying to Plasucha Class Act and with an index in the top 10% of the breed she was well fought for before the hammer finally fell with Procters Farm, Clitheroe the eventual purchaser.
Next best from Allanfauld and second top of the day was a full ET sister the sale topper, this time in-lamb to Garngour Bullet and with an index in the top 25%. This one was bought by Bruce Renwick for the Castlecairn flock, Kelso.
Following that at 7500gns was one from Myfyr Evans’ Rhaeadr pen, ENM 1902187. This ewe lamb is a daughter of Garngour Alabama is out of a dam by the 145,000gns Knap Vicious Sid and was knocked down to James Amphlett and Ellie Owens, Leominster.
And at 5200gns was another ewe lamb, this time from Brian Hanthorn’s Mullan flock. This was HBN19012105. Again ET bred she is by Deveronval Aftershock and out of a Teiglum Younggun daughter, making her the only full sister to the 48,000gns Mullan Camikaze. Taking this one home was Andrew Nielson for the Brackenridge flock.
A 5000gns call then secured a gimmer from Allan Campbell’s Strawfrank flock, CNK1800869. This one is by New View Awesome and out of a dam by Ballynahone Yorkie. She sold in-lamb to Harestone Central Bank and was the pick of Messrs Teward for the New View flock, Darlington.
Willy Davis, Usk Vale, then spent 3000gns on a ewe lamb from Donald and Sarah MacPherson’s Hexel flock. This was MZH1900494, a Plasucha All Star daughter out of a dam by Duncryne Uber Cool and a full sister to the 8000gns Hexel Born to be Wild which has bred well for Mr Davis in his first season.
Selling at 2600gns was the best of the sale from Stuart Barclay’s Harestone flock, BSA1801406. This Knockem Ambassador daughter is out of a dam by Glenside Will.I.Am and sold in-lamb to Teiglum Braveheart, being bought by Brian Buchan for the Clinterty flock, Aberdeenshire.
The MacGregors were back in the money next, taking 2200gns for another gimmer, XMM1815499, a Knap You’re the Man daughter out of a dam by Tullylagan Tonka and sold having been served by Teiglum Braveheart. She has an index in the top 25% of the breed and sold to Don and Callum McCreesh, Co Tyrone, for the Rockwell flock.
And four then followed at 2000gns, with the first being the best of the sale from Kerr Jarvie’s Duncryne flock. This was JRV1803816, a Clinterty Yosemite Sam-sired gimmer out of a dam by Stainton Vigilante and in-lamb to Hexel Blockbuster. She was taken by the Morgan family for the Blaencar flock, Sennybridge.
Another from the same home then took the same money, with this one being the similarly bred, being by Yosemite Sam and out of a Stainton Vigilante-sired dam. Sold carrying to Milnbank Brooklyn she was bought by Messrs O’Brien.
Donald and Sarah MacPherson then took the third 2000gns call for a gimmer by Clinterty You Cracker. This was MZH1800404, a gimmer out of a dam by Hollyford Vroom Vroom and in-lamb to Hexel Born to be Wild. Buying this one was Ed Samuel, St Weonards, for the Hendre flock.
And the final 2000gns sale came for a Brackenridge gimmer from Andrew Neilson. Sired by Sportsmans Admiral, this gimmer, NAB1803029, is out of a dam by Knock Yardsman and sold in-lamb to Teiglum Cinnamon and found a new home with Messrs Vaughan, Kings Park.
Averages; 57 gimmers £1658.26, eight ewe lambs £2447.06
Albert and George Howie’s Knock pen was the one to be seen in at Saturday’s Select Seven Sale, with three of the top four prices all coming from this consignment.
Heading up the price list at 20,000gns was HAK1801328 from the Howies, with this being an Allanfauld Am The Man daughter out of a dam by Tophill Wall St and in-lamb to Sportsmans Chieftan. She was bought by Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn.
Second best at 15,000gns was another from the same home and heading to the same buyer. This was HAK1801319, another by Am The Man and this time out of a Sportsmans Supreme daughter. She was again carrying to Sportsmans Chieftan.
Then came the top from Messrs Cullen’s Craighead pen, CMC1801761, a Hartside All Star daughter out of a dam by Tullagh Saracen. Sold carrying to the homebred Craighead Crusader, she was knocked down to Myfyr Evans, Rhaeadr, at 13,000gns.
The Howies then took 11,000gns for another by Am The Man, HAK1801282. She’s out of a dam by Tophill Wall St and aain sold carrying to Sportsmans Chieftan. This one was shared by Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld and Stuart Barclay, Harestone.
The Clark family then took 7000gns for one from the Teiglum flock. This was CFT1805749, an Ettrick Yom Kippur daughter out of a dam by Teiglum Windfall, herself a full sister to the 70,000gns Teiglum Younggun. This gimmer, a full sister to Teiglum Braveheart, sold in-lamb to Procters Chumba Wumba and with an index in the top 10% of the breed. Buying her was David Morrison, Dalwyne.
The Morgan family, Blaencar, Sennybridge, then spent 6500gns on another Knock gimmer, HAK1801287, an ET bred Allanfauld Am The Man daughter out of a dam by Tophill Wall St and again in-lamb to Sportsmans Chieftan.
At 5500gns Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, sold his best of the day, with this being BYZ1820648, a daughter of the 125,000gns Sportsmans A Star and out of a dam by Garngour Vodka. She sold carrying to the homebred Auldhouseburn Corky and was bought by the Carmavy flock of the McCollam family, Northern Ireland.
Gordon Gray, Ettrick, then took 5000gns for a gimmer by Hartside All Stat and out of a dam by Sportsmans Unimog. This one, GGH1808131 sold in-lamb to Brackenridge Commander and was bought by David MacArthur, Biggar, for the Daer flock.
Two then sold at 4000gns, with the first of these being another from the Knock pen, HAK1801285. Sired by Allanfauld Am The Man, she is out of a dam by Garngour Vintage and sold in-lamb to Garngour Alabama. This one was the pick of Hartside Farms, Biggar.
The other to make this money was PFD1802378 from the Procters Farm pen. This daughter of Milnbank American Sniper is out of a dam by Llangwm Wario and sold in-lamb to the 100,000gns Sportsmans Batman and with an index in the top 5% of the breed. This one sold to the Campbell family for the Cowal flock, Argyll.
Just shy of that at 3800gns was one from the Clarks’ Garngour flock, CJN1805575. Sired by Ettrick Yon Kippur and out of a Knock Yardsman-sired dam she was offered in-lamb to Procters Chumba Wumba and with an index in the top 10% of the breed. Buying this one was Archie Hamilton, Smyllum.
Two then changed hands at 3500gns, with the first being an Auldhouseburn gimmer from Alan Blackwood. This was BYZ1820779, a Sportsmans A Star daughter out of a dam by Clinterty Yuga Khan. She sold in-lamb to Auldhouseburn Crackpot and heads across the water to Gary Beacom’s Lakeview flock.
And matching this price was one from Teiglum, CFT1805752. Sired by Ettrick Yon Kippur and out of a Knock Yardsman dam, she is in-lamb to Craighead Crusader and was bought by Ruaridh and Isla Graham for the Craigdarroch flock.
Averages; 69 gimmers £2344.65, five ewe lambs £1344.