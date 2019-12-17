Friday 13th December Lanark Crackers Sale proved anything but unlucky for Archie and John MacGregor’s Allanfauld flock when it too the top two prices at 22,000gns and 12,000gns.

Leading the way was XMM1815490 an ET-bred twin by Knap You’re the Man out of a dam by Baltier Wellington and a first prize winner from Biggar Show earlier in the year. Sold carrying to Plasucha Class Act and with an index in the top 10% of the breed she was well fought for before the hammer finally fell with Procters Farm, Clitheroe the eventual purchaser.

Next best from Allanfauld and second top of the day was a full ET sister the sale topper, this time in-lamb to Garngour Bullet and with an index in the top 25%. This one was bought by Bruce Renwick for the Castlecairn flock, Kelso.

Following that at 7500gns was one from Myfyr Evans’ Rhaeadr pen, ENM 1902187. This ewe lamb is a daughter of Garngour Alabama is out of a dam by the 145,000gns Knap Vicious Sid and was knocked down to James Amphlett and Ellie Owens, Leominster.

And at 5200gns was another ewe lamb, this time from Brian Hanthorn’s Mullan flock. This was HBN19012105. Again ET bred she is by Deveronval Aftershock and out of a Teiglum Younggun daughter, making her the only full sister to the 48,000gns Mullan Camikaze. Taking this one home was Andrew Nielson for the Brackenridge flock.

A 5000gns call then secured a gimmer from Allan Campbell’s Strawfrank flock, CNK1800869. This one is by New View Awesome and out of a dam by Ballynahone Yorkie. She sold in-lamb to Harestone Central Bank and was the pick of Messrs Teward for the New View flock, Darlington.

Willy Davis, Usk Vale, then spent 3000gns on a ewe lamb from Donald and Sarah MacPherson’s Hexel flock. This was MZH1900494, a Plasucha All Star daughter out of a dam by Duncryne Uber Cool and a full sister to the 8000gns Hexel Born to be Wild which has bred well for Mr Davis in his first season.

Selling at 2600gns was the best of the sale from Stuart Barclay’s Harestone flock, BSA1801406. This Knockem Ambassador daughter is out of a dam by Glenside Will.I.Am and sold in-lamb to Teiglum Braveheart, being bought by Brian Buchan for the Clinterty flock, Aberdeenshire.

The MacGregors were back in the money next, taking 2200gns for another gimmer, XMM1815499, a Knap You’re the Man daughter out of a dam by Tullylagan Tonka and sold having been served by Teiglum Braveheart. She has an index in the top 25% of the breed and sold to Don and Callum McCreesh, Co Tyrone, for the Rockwell flock.

And four then followed at 2000gns, with the first being the best of the sale from Kerr Jarvie’s Duncryne flock. This was JRV1803816, a Clinterty Yosemite Sam-sired gimmer out of a dam by Stainton Vigilante and in-lamb to Hexel Blockbuster. She was taken by the Morgan family for the Blaencar flock, Sennybridge.

Another from the same home then took the same money, with this one being the similarly bred, being by Yosemite Sam and out of a Stainton Vigilante-sired dam. Sold carrying to Milnbank Brooklyn she was bought by Messrs O’Brien.

Donald and Sarah MacPherson then took the third 2000gns call for a gimmer by Clinterty You Cracker. This was MZH1800404, a gimmer out of a dam by Hollyford Vroom Vroom and in-lamb to Hexel Born to be Wild. Buying this one was Ed Samuel, St Weonards, for the Hendre flock.

And the final 2000gns sale came for a Brackenridge gimmer from Andrew Neilson. Sired by Sportsmans Admiral, this gimmer, NAB1803029, is out of a dam by Knock Yardsman and sold in-lamb to Teiglum Cinnamon and found a new home with Messrs Vaughan, Kings Park.

Averages; 57 gimmers £1658.26, eight ewe lambs £2447.06

Albert and George Howie’s Knock pen was the one to be seen in at Saturday’s Select Seven Sale, with three of the top four prices all coming from this consignment.

Heading up the price list at 20,000gns was HAK1801328 from the Howies, with this being an Allanfauld Am The Man daughter out of a dam by Tophill Wall St and in-lamb to Sportsmans Chieftan. She was bought by Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn.