The Landini 5 HC will be shown on the Argo Tractors stand alongside the new Rex 3 compact and latest Rex 4 regular-size orchard/vineyard tractors, the latter featuring front axle suspension and a factory-fitted front linkage installation for the first time.

The new High Clearance version of the Landini 5 Series tractor replaces similar machines based on the superseded 5D Series, with a change of power unit, a new cab, increased hydraulic oil flow and a number of other upgrades.

“With under-axle clearance of up to 695mm (27½in), these tractors can be used on arable farms for late season spray treatments in mature grain and oilseed rape crops,” suggests Andy Starbuck, Landini product specialist.

“But their main role is to work in salad and vegetable cropping situations, and top fruit crops such as strawberries grown in raised beds, where consumer quality demands require the least possible contact with the produce.”

Compared with previous Landini high clearance tractors, the 5 HC machines have a new more spacious cab, increased oil flow for the steering and main hydraulics, and a slightly longer wheelbase.

There is also a new power unit under the hood – a 3.6-litre Deutz four-cylinder engine using just a diesel oxidising catalyst (DOC) to meet current emissions requirements, which replaces a 3.4-litre Perkins motor that also required a diesel particulate filter (DPF) for emissions control.

The new engine also serves up 4-5hp more power for each of the three models – 90hp for the 5-095 HC; 99hp for the 5-105 HC and 107hp for the 5-115 HC – and is matched to a choice of synchro or power shuttle transmissions with 12x12 to 36x36 speed configurations engineered and assembled by Landini manufacturer Argo Tractors.