The shuttle being the simple safe way to move milk around a calf unit. Made with German attention to detail the Urban Milk Shuttle is certainly proving popular on local farms.

Not least those using calf hutches around the yard where much time and effort can be saved at feeding time using a Shuttle. Better still the Urban Shuttle ensures every calf, from first to last, gets milk of the same consistency and at the same temperature every feeding time.

The Urban Milk Shuttle is an all terrain capable vehicle thanks to three large wheels that cannot puncture and a strong electric forward and reverse drive. Time taken to feed calves is reduced to less than half that lost carrying buckets of milk. No more slips, falls, milk down the wellie or worse still a wrecked back from bucket feeding calves in hutches and out houses this winter.

Most rearers opt for the 250 litre model complete with a mixing unit and control panel ensuring milk is ready at the desired temperature at your chosen times each day. Three volume pre settings allow milk to be dispensed accurately to calves of different ages.