|2019-12-06
View the Urban Milk Shuttle at the Winter Fair
'A Must See' of practical interest to all calf rearers at the Royal Ulster Winter Fair is the Urban Milk Shuttle on the Volac stand.
The shuttle being the simple safe way to move milk around a calf unit. Made with German attention to detail the Urban Milk Shuttle is certainly proving popular on local farms.
Not least those using calf hutches around the yard where much time and effort can be saved at feeding time using a Shuttle. Better still the Urban Shuttle ensures every calf, from first to last, gets milk of the same consistency and at the same temperature every feeding time.
The Urban Milk Shuttle is an all terrain capable vehicle thanks to three large wheels that cannot puncture and a strong electric forward and reverse drive. Time taken to feed calves is reduced to less than half that lost carrying buckets of milk. No more slips, falls, milk down the wellie or worse still a wrecked back from bucket feeding calves in hutches and out houses this winter.
Most rearers opt for the 250 litre model complete with a mixing unit and control panel ensuring milk is ready at the desired temperature at your chosen times each day. Three volume pre settings allow milk to be dispensed accurately to calves of different ages.
Alistair Sampson, Volac NI business manager, hears the same comments from customers using the Urban Milk Shuttle.
“Well thought out, a joy to use, should have had one years ago and that tight turning is circle ideal where calves are reared either in several small outbuildings or a mixture of sheds and hutches,” sums up the reaction of the men and women using these Milk Shuttles reports Alistair.
Displayed at the eye catching Volac stand during the RUAS Winter Fair on Thursday, Dec 12 the Urban Milk Shuttle is a real Christmas treat for progressive calf rearers.