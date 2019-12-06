Displayed on Tancos stand at LAMMA will be the new Q-Series linkage mounted square & round bale wrapper of which a limited number will be available in the UK for 2020. The Q-Series features 200mm longer rollers to accommodate longer bales than the 1540-EH, telescopic cut & start, proportional hydraulics, a more compact chassis, direct gear drive of the satellite arms, fully automatic (auto load, auto start, auto bale level & auto unload), Expert 2 controller and will be available with either 2 or 3 wrap arms.

The very popular 1540-EH linkage or loader mounted square and round bale wrapper will also feature on Tanco’s stand. This machine has been proven over many seasons to be very versatile, efficient, reliable & robust and is in use across the UK on all bale sizes.

The high output 1400-V trailed round bale satellite wrapper, which will also be on display, is designed and built on the speed, reliability, ease of operation and high output experienced by operators of the 1400-EH. The patented split table of the 1400, which was designed to allow simultaneous wrapped bale unloading and next bale reloading, is retained on the 1400-V, and enhanced with the addition of auto-loading. The 1400-V shares innovative features such as Tancos ultra reliable telescopic cut & starts, direct gear drive to the satellite arms and a variable proportional hydraulic system with the S and the Q series linkage/loader wrappers which Tanco will also have on display at LAMMA 2020.