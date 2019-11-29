Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Lambs

Light to 197.0p (179.2p)

Standard to 257.9p (194.7p)

Medium to 268.0p (194.0p)

Heavy to 241.3p (181.0p)

Overweight to 207.5p (172.8p)

Ewes

Light to £86.00 (£53.85)

Heavy to £178.00 (£84.83)

Rams £140.00 (£81.83)

Cast cows were a mixed entry but continued to sell at recent rates, with more required on a weekly basis. The sale topped at 118p for a British Blue from Waterhead of Dyfe, Lockerbie. Beef Shorthorns to £852 from Kilberry Home Farm, Argyll.

Another large and quality show of 5,270 prime lambs attracted all the usual buyers who were all keen for supplies. Trade was much better than expected following the downward trend all week. Overall average 190.1p (SQQ 193.8p)

Export weights sold to a top of 268p for Beltex lambs from JB Smith, Ash Cottage, Kinross and from J Oliver & Sons, Waltonwoodhead, Brampton. Commercial lambs all selling around 190-200p per kilo.

Heavy lambs were another large entry with the majority in excess of £90, with many lots selling at £100 and above. Top price per head of £115 for Beltex lambs shown by R & MG Elliott & Sons, Hallburn Croft, Longtown.

Light lambs saw all continentals selling between 200-210p per kilo and Blackface lambs at 190p plus.

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Belt 268p Ash Cottage, 268p, 263p Waltonwoodhead, 258p Chapelton of Menmuir.

Tex 259p Cadgillhead, 241p Old Rectory, 237p Chapel House, 235p Shawhill.

Suff 204p Hallburn, 202p Outertown, 201p Newfield House.

NCC 204p Meikle Richorn, 194p Longburgh Fauld, 190p Fold Head.

Chev 203p Arnmannoch, 199p, 197p Catslackburn, 197p Fenwick.

BF 200p Silloans, 197p Chirdon, 194p West Scales.

Mule 197p Dranigower, 193p Langholm & Killkeddan, 192p Yatesfield.

Char 195p Waltonwoodhead, 185p Moorhills, 180p Dranigower.

Chev Mule 195p North House, 192p Nutholm.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Belt £115 Hallburn Croft, £113 Whitecairn, £112 Hillside.

Tex £112 Dinnans, £109 Cadgillhead, £108 Woodside of Chapelton.

Suff £99, £97.50 Tarrasfoot, £96.50 East Murkle.

NCC £94.50, £82.50 Toxside Cottage, £82 Laundry Cottage.

Char £94 Dranigower, £88.50 Tinnishall.

BF £88 Catslackburn, £82.50 Silloans, £80 West Scales, Penchrise, Kilchiaran & Lanehead.

Chev £87.50 Arnmannoch, £86 West Scales, £84 Daill.

Mule £87.50 Newtown, £87 Lawston, £85 Kilkeddan.

Chev Mule £87 Archbank, £86.50 Nutholm, £84.50 Blackpark & Roughet Hill.