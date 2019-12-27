Richard Powell, NFAN Chairman, says;

“We are delighted to announce the finalists in the annual awards. There have been 68 entries for the 2020 Awards which is amazing, and the standard has been exceptionally high, which is a tremendous reflection of the quality and range of farm based attractions around the UK.”

“The awards celebrate the best farm attractions, the fantastic range of cafés and restaurants, the leading digital marketers, inspiring educators and the customer service champions. We also recognise the key role played by the companies who supply our members, with the Best Trade Supplier of the year award.”

The winners will be announced on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at the Annual Awards Dinner in Doncaster as part of a three-day Conference and Trade Exhibition. The annual gathering of farm attraction owners and industry suppliers is the highlight event of the year and includes visits to Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Pink Pig Farm, a trade exhibition with over 80 companies exhibiting, and conference sessions with presentations from industry experts.

Full list of 2020 Awards Finalists

Innovation Award

Web Adventure Park

Heads of Ayr

Pennywell Farm

4 Kingdoms Adventure Farm

Best Trade Supplier

Timberplay

Teddy Mountain

Air Bouncers Limited

David Taylor Design LTD

Best Food & Beverage

Walby Farm Park

Mead Open Farm

Fishers Adventure Farm Park

Odds Farm Park