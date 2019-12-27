|
2019-12-27
Farm Attraction Awards Finalists Announced
Over 40 farm parks, rural attractions and industry suppliers from around the UK have made it through to the finals of the National Farm Attractions Network Annual Awards.
Richard Powell, NFAN Chairman, says;
“We are delighted to announce the finalists in the annual awards. There have been 68 entries for the 2020 Awards which is amazing, and the standard has been exceptionally high, which is a tremendous reflection of the quality and range of farm based attractions around the UK.”
“The awards celebrate the best farm attractions, the fantastic range of cafés and restaurants, the leading digital marketers, inspiring educators and the customer service champions. We also recognise the key role played by the companies who supply our members, with the Best Trade Supplier of the year award.”
The winners will be announced on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at the Annual Awards Dinner in Doncaster as part of a three-day Conference and Trade Exhibition. The annual gathering of farm attraction owners and industry suppliers is the highlight event of the year and includes visits to Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Pink Pig Farm, a trade exhibition with over 80 companies exhibiting, and conference sessions with presentations from industry experts.
Full list of 2020 Awards Finalists
Innovation Award
Web Adventure Park
Heads of Ayr
Best Trade Supplier
Teddy Mountain
Air Bouncers Limited
David Taylor Design LTD
Best Food & Beverage
Mead Open Farm
Odds Farm Park
Best Digital Presence
National Forest Adventure Farm
Mead Open Farm
Best in Education
Longdown Activity Farm
Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm
Wynford Farm Park
Day Maker
Web Adventure Park - Mick Smith
4 Kingdoms Adventure Farm - John Melnyk
Bocketts Farm Park – Martin Ruffle
Noah's Ark - Rhian McIntosh
Wynford Farm Park - Jennifer Neil
Farm Attraction of the Year (Less than 75k vis)
Thornton Hall
Wynford Farm Park
Farm Attraction of the Year (over 75k vis)
Bocketts Farm Park
Cannon Hall Farm
York Maze