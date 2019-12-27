2019-12-27 

Farm Attraction Awards Finalists Announced

Over 40 farm parks, rural attractions and industry suppliers from around the UK have made it through to the finals of the National Farm Attractions Network Annual Awards.

Richard Powell, NFAN Chairman, says;
“We are delighted to announce the finalists in the annual awards. There have been 68 entries for the 2020 Awards which is amazing, and the standard has been exceptionally high, which is a tremendous reflection of the quality and range of farm based attractions around the UK.”

NFAN

“The awards celebrate the best farm attractions, the fantastic range of cafés and restaurants, the leading digital marketers, inspiring educators and the customer service champions. We also recognise the key role played by the companies who supply our members, with the Best Trade Supplier of the year award.”

The winners will be announced on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at the Annual Awards Dinner in Doncaster as part of a three-day Conference and Trade Exhibition. The annual gathering of farm attraction owners and industry suppliers is the highlight event of the year and includes visits to Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Pink Pig Farm, a trade exhibition with over 80 companies exhibiting, and conference sessions with presentations from industry experts.

Full list of 2020 Awards Finalists

Innovation Award 

Web Adventure Park

Heads of Ayr

Pennywell Farm

4 Kingdoms Adventure Farm

Best Trade Supplier 

Timberplay

Teddy Mountain

Air Bouncers Limited

David Taylor Design LTD

Best Food & Beverage 

Walby Farm Park

Mead Open Farm 

Fishers Adventure Farm Park

Odds Farm Park

Best Digital Presence 

National Forest Adventure Farm

Odds Farm Park

Cannon Hall Farm

Mead Open Farm 

Best in Education 

Hall Hill Farm

Longdown Activity Farm

Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm

Wynford Farm Park

Day Maker 

Web Adventure Park - Mick Smith

4 Kingdoms Adventure Farm - John Melnyk

Bocketts Farm Park – Martin Ruffle

Noah's Ark - Rhian McIntosh 

Wynford Farm Park - Jennifer Neil

Farm Attraction of the Year (Less than 75k vis)

Hall Farm Park

Thornton Hall

Little Owl Farm Park

Wynford Farm Park 

Farm Attraction of the Year (over 75k vis) 

Bocketts Farm Park

Cannon Hall Farm 

Cotswold Farm Park

York Maze


National Farm Attractions Network

