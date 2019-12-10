As the leading event for the sectors the Pig & Poultry Fair is a must attend event for anyone in the industry wanting to keep up to date and see what is new. Taking place every two years, the Fair returns on 12-13 May at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, where it will host over 350 exhibitors and attract more than 10,000 visitors.

“Uptake for stand space is really strong for 2020,” explains event organiser Alice Bell. “The majority of 2018 exhibitors have rebooked and we have a lot of new interest, so even having added in more stand space, we are already over 80% sold out, which proves the event works for the industry.”

For producers the Fair is renowned as the place to find the latest ideas and solutions to take home and implement on their own farms – 80% of 2018 visitors planned to make changes to their business as a result of attending the Fair. There is nowhere else to hear from experts and leading producers, meet suppliers and see what is new, all in one day, under one roof.