Taking place at Ragley Estate on 20-21 May, the event has already sold out over 70% of stands, with all the leading machinery brands snapping up the grass and muck demonstration opportunities to showcase their machines in a working environment.

Leading sponsors and partners will be supporting the Royal Agricultural Society of England event, including Yara, DLF Seeds, ADAS, AHDB, the British Grassland Society and Agrovista among others. They will all have experts on hand with technical advice to help farmers make the very best of grazed grass, home grown forage and manures, while protecting and nurturing soils.

“Grassland & Muck really is a unique demonstration event,” says event organiser Alice Bell. “We plant and manage the grass specifically to give us the best possible crop to host over 170 acres of machinery demonstrations. With a new and improved layout, it really is the best place to see and compare the latest machines in action and pick up ideas and expert advice.”

The muck machinery demonstrations are in high demand for 2020 with both muck spreader and slurry injector bookings above those seen at the last event in 2017.