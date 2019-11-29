These powerful solutions provide a cost-effective option for farmers seeking to adopt the latest precision agriculture technology for their daily operations.

Continuing a tradition of Android-based high-definition touchscreen displays, the GFX-350 display is a cost-effective way to introduce auto-steering and application control to the farm. The 7-inch (18-centimetre) screen is easy to read and can be used to control most field operations with just a few taps. The display is compatible with both the new NAV-500 and the NAV-900 guidance controllers, satisfying different user accuracy needs. The simple and intuitive Precision-IQ™ operating system speeds up field work and makes equipment configuration a breeze. Once vehicles, fields, implements and materials are set up during the first use, they are saved and can be re-used with a couple of clicks.

In addition, the GFX-350 display is fully ISOBUS compatible, offering plug-and-play capability for ISO-enabled implements with native task controller and universal terminal functionality. The display also features onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity, allowing seamless sharing of data between the office and the field via optional Trimble® Connected Farm® solutions. General record keeping and proof of placement reporting has never been easier.

The NAV-500 guidance controller features a low-profile rugged housing capable of receiving signals from five different GNSS satellite constellations—GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS. This precision solution offers sub-metre repeatable accuracy and full-farm coverage ideal for tillage, broad-acre seeding, spraying and harvest operations. By using Trimble’s ViewPoint RTX™ satellite-delivered correction service with the NAV-500, operators can consistently achieve 15 centimetre pass-to-pass accuracy. Paired with either the new GFX-350 display or larger 10-inch (25.4-centimeter) GFX-750™ display, the NAV-500 can provide roll-corrected manual guidance or can automatically control steering with the EZ-Steer® assisted steering system and EZ-Pilot® Pro steering system.