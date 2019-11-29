|2019-11-29
Trimble’s new Display and Guidance Controller
Trimble introduced the new GFX-350™ display and NAV-500™ guidance controller at the Agritechnica show on 11 November.
These powerful solutions provide a cost-effective option for farmers seeking to adopt the latest precision agriculture technology for their daily operations.
Continuing a tradition of Android-based high-definition touchscreen displays, the GFX-350 display is a cost-effective way to introduce auto-steering and application control to the farm. The 7-inch (18-centimetre) screen is easy to read and can be used to control most field operations with just a few taps. The display is compatible with both the new NAV-500 and the NAV-900 guidance controllers, satisfying different user accuracy needs. The simple and intuitive Precision-IQ™ operating system speeds up field work and makes equipment configuration a breeze. Once vehicles, fields, implements and materials are set up during the first use, they are saved and can be re-used with a couple of clicks.
In addition, the GFX-350 display is fully ISOBUS compatible, offering plug-and-play capability for ISO-enabled implements with native task controller and universal terminal functionality. The display also features onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity, allowing seamless sharing of data between the office and the field via optional Trimble® Connected Farm® solutions. General record keeping and proof of placement reporting has never been easier.
The NAV-500 guidance controller features a low-profile rugged housing capable of receiving signals from five different GNSS satellite constellations—GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS. This precision solution offers sub-metre repeatable accuracy and full-farm coverage ideal for tillage, broad-acre seeding, spraying and harvest operations. By using Trimble’s ViewPoint RTX™ satellite-delivered correction service with the NAV-500, operators can consistently achieve 15 centimetre pass-to-pass accuracy. Paired with either the new GFX-350 display or larger 10-inch (25.4-centimeter) GFX-750™ display, the NAV-500 can provide roll-corrected manual guidance or can automatically control steering with the EZ-Steer® assisted steering system and EZ-Pilot® Pro steering system.
“Connectivity and interoperability are very important to the future of agriculture and Trimble has made these features a cornerstone of our product portfolio,” said Abe Hughes, general manager of Trimble’s agriculture division. “Customers can select from a range of hardware and software options to meet their specific needs and budget. And the true beauty of this flexible product integration is that it can grow with the farmer's operation. Upgrades can be as simple as moving to a higher precision correction signal or using existing mounts to install a larger and more capable receiver or display. Ease of installation and operation are key with the GFX-350, which can reduce barriers to entry for farmers new to precision agriculture.”
The GFX-350 display and NAV-500 guidance controller are designed for clean and simple installation that can typically be completed in half a day, getting farming equipment back in the field faster. The display uses a quick release RAM mount for easy transfer between vehicles, and typically requires only two cables to be attached, reducing clutter in the cab.