Agricultural Shows
UK and Eire rural agricultural show dates 2020, county shows, country fairs, village shows. Showcasing the best of livestock, arts and crafts, food, drink and rural activities.
2020 Shows by Date
|Date
|Show
|18 Apr
|Kilmaurs
cancelled
|25 Apr
|Beith
cancelled
|2 May
|Neilston
cancelled
|3 May
|Newmarket on Fergus
cancelled
|3 May
|Wayland
cancelled
|3 May
|North Somerset
cancelled
|9 May
|Ayr
cancelled
|9 May
|Kilmacolm
cancelled
|9 - 10 May
|Nottinghamshire
cancelled
|10 May
|South Suffolk
cancelled
|13 - 16 May
|Balmoral
postponed
|16 May
|Dalry
cancelled
|16 May
|Otley
cancelled
|16 May
|Hadleigh
cancelled
|21 - 23 May
|Devon
postponed
|23 May
|Fife
cancelled
|23 May
|Shropshire
|23 May
|Stewarton & Dunlop
cancelled
|23 May
|Heathfield
cancelled
|23 - 24 May
|Hertfordshire
cancelled
|25 May
|Northumberland
cancelled
|25 May
|Great Harwood
cancelled
|25 May
|Surrey County
cancelled
|25 May
|Sherborne Castle
cancelled
|27 - 28 May
|Staffordshire
|27 - 28 May
|Suffolk
cancelled
|28 - 30 May
|Royal Bath & West
postponed
|30 May
|Drymen
|30 May
|Cothi Bridge
cancelled
|31 May
|Rutland
cancelled
|31 May
|Cambridgeshire
cancelled
|4 - 6 Jun
|Royal Cornwall
postponed
|5 - 6 Jun
|Ballymoney
|6 Jun
|Angus
|6 Jun
|Newmilns
|6 Jun
|West Fife
cancelled
|6 Jun
|Lurgan
cancelled
|6 Jun
|Campsie
cancelled
|6 Jun
|Kenilworth
|7 Jun
|Clonakilty
|11 - 13 Jun
|South of England
cancelled
|12 - 14 Jun
|Three Counties
cancelled
|13 Jun
|Aberystwyth & Ceredigion
cancelled
|13 Jun
|Armagh
|13 Jun
|Caerwys
cancelled
|13 Jun
|Honley
|13 Jun
|Stirling
|13 June
|Cumberland
cancelled
|13 Jun
|Alyth
|14 Jun
|Friskney
cancelled
|14 Jun
|Co Louth
|16 - 17 Jun
|Cheshire County
cancelled
|18 - 21 Jun
|Royal Highland
cancelled
|20 Jun
|Eastrington
|20 Jun
|Gorey
|20 Jun
|Saintfield
|20 Jun
|St Clears YFC
|20 - 21 Jun
|Cork
|21 Jun
|Athlone
|21 Jun
|Blackwater
|21 Jun
|North Yorkshire
cancelled
|24 - 25 Jun
|Lincolnshire
|27 Jun
|Todmorden
|27 Jun
|Ballymena
|27 Jun
|Haddington
|27 Jun
|Llanwrst
|27 -28 Jun
|Bromyard Gala
|27 - 28 Jun
|Charleville
|28 Jun
|Arthington
cancelled
|28 Jun
|Berkeley
cancelled
|28 Jun
|Blaston
cancelled
|28 Jun
|Cranleigh
|28 Jun
|Malton
cancelled
|28 Jun
|Royal Isle of Wight
|28 Jun
|Derbyshire
|1 - 2 Jul
|Royal Norfolk
cancelled
|3 - 5 Jul
|Lancashire
cancelled
|3 - 4 Jul
|Omagh
|4 Jul
|Doune & Dunblane
|4 Jul
|Monmouthshire
|4 Jul
|Hanbury
|4 Jul
|Skelton
|4 Jul
|Machen
|4 - 5 Jul
|Winterton
|5 Jul
|Clonmel
|5 Jul
|Huby & Sutton
|5 Jul
|Enniscrone
|10 - 12 Jul
|Kent
|11 Jul
|Newport
|11 Jul
|Tendring
|11 Jul
|Dalkeith
|11 Jul
|Goosnargh & Longridge
|11 Jul
|Liskeard
|11 Jul
|Echt
|11 Jul
|Point
|11 - 12 Jul
|Cotswold
|12 Jul
|Mullingar
|12 Jul
|Ashby
|13 Jul
|Stithians
cancelled
|14 - 16 Jul
|Great Yorkshire
|17 -18 Jul
|Caithness
|18 Jul
|Castlewellan
|18 Jul
|Alrewas
|18 Jul
|Camborne
|18 Jul
|Kirriemuir
|18 Jul
|Penrith
|18 - 19 Jul
|New Deer
|18 - 19 Jul
|Lambeth
|18 -19 Jul
|Great Eccleston
|18 - 19 Jul
|Yeovil
|19 Jul
|Crowle
|19 Jul
|Oldcastle
|19 Jul
|Weeton
|20 - 23 Jul
|Royal Welsh
|22 Jul
|Driffield
|24 - 25 Jul
|Border Union
|25 Jul
|Cleveland
|25 Jul
|Sutherland
|25 Jul
|Mid Devon
|25 Jul
|Bingley
cancelled
|25 Jul
|Braco
|25 Jul
|Banchory
|25 - 26 Jul
|Heckington
|25 - 26 Jul
|Portishead
|25 - 26 Jul
|Southern
|26 Jul
|Totnes
|26 Jul
|Aldborough & Boroughbridge
|26 Jul
|Arva
|27 Jul
|Woolsery
|28 Jul
|Ryedale
|28 - 30 July
|New Forest & Hampshire
|29 Jul
|Nantwich
|29 Jul
|Ulverston & North Lonsdale
|29 Jul
|Stranraer
|29 Jul
|Clogher Valley
|29 Jul
|Borrowby
|29 Jul
|Yealhmpton
|30 Jul
|Launceston
|31 Jul
|Sanday
|2019-Jul-10
Glorious weather, a record crowd and the high standard of entries all created the perfect atmosphere for a truly memorable show held on Saturday 6th July 2019.
|2019-Jul-05
A major agricultural show in Leicestershire has awarded a scholarship worth £1,500 to a rural enterprise student working at a leading property consultancy.
|2019-May-22
Farming and horse riding are among the UK’s most dangerous occupations, with the former resulting in 33 fatalities in 2017/18, and nearly two horses a week killed on our roads.
|2018-Nov-19
