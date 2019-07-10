xml twitter

Agricultural Shows

UK and Eire rural agricultural show dates 2020, county shows, country fairs, village shows. Showcasing the best of livestock, arts and crafts, food, drink and rural activities.

2020 Shows by Date

Date Show
18 Apr Kilmaurs
cancelled
25 Apr Beith
cancelled
2 May Neilston
cancelled
3 May Newmarket on Fergus
cancelled
3 May Wayland
cancelled
3 May North Somerset
cancelled
9 May Ayr
cancelled
9 May Kilmacolm
cancelled
9 - 10 May Nottinghamshire
cancelled
10 May South Suffolk
cancelled
13 - 16 May Balmoral
postponed
16 May Dalry
cancelled
16 May Otley
cancelled
16 May Hadleigh
cancelled
21 - 23 May Devon
postponed
23 May Fife
cancelled
23 May Shropshire
23 May Stewarton & Dunlop
cancelled
23 May Heathfield
cancelled
23 - 24 May Hertfordshire
cancelled
25 May Northumberland
cancelled
25 May Great Harwood
cancelled
25 May Surrey County
cancelled
25 May Sherborne Castle
cancelled
27 - 28 May Staffordshire
27 - 28 May Suffolk
cancelled
28 - 30 May Royal Bath & West
postponed
30 May Drymen
30 May Cothi Bridge
cancelled
31 May Rutland
cancelled
31 May Cambridgeshire
cancelled
4 - 6 Jun Royal Cornwall
postponed
5 - 6 Jun Ballymoney
6 Jun Angus
6 Jun Newmilns
6 Jun West Fife
cancelled
6 Jun Lurgan
cancelled
6 Jun Campsie
cancelled
6 Jun Kenilworth
7 Jun Clonakilty
11 - 13 Jun South of England
cancelled
12 - 14 Jun Three Counties
cancelled
13 Jun Aberystwyth & Ceredigion
cancelled
13 Jun Armagh
13 Jun Caerwys
cancelled
13 Jun Honley
13 Jun Stirling
13 June Cumberland
cancelled
13 Jun Alyth
14 Jun Friskney
cancelled
14 Jun Co Louth
16 - 17 Jun Cheshire County
cancelled
18 - 21 Jun Royal Highland
cancelled
20 Jun Eastrington
20 Jun Gorey
20 Jun Saintfield
20 Jun St Clears YFC
20 - 21 Jun Cork
21 Jun Athlone
21 Jun Blackwater
21 Jun North Yorkshire
cancelled
24 - 25 Jun Lincolnshire
27 Jun Todmorden
27 Jun Ballymena
27 Jun Haddington
27 Jun Llanwrst
27 -28 Jun Bromyard Gala
27 - 28 Jun Charleville
28 Jun Arthington
cancelled
28 Jun Berkeley
cancelled
28 Jun Blaston
cancelled
28 Jun Cranleigh
28 Jun Malton
cancelled
28 Jun Royal Isle of Wight
28 Jun Derbyshire
1 - 2 Jul Royal Norfolk
cancelled
3 - 5 Jul Lancashire
cancelled
3 - 4 Jul Omagh
4 Jul Doune & Dunblane
4 Jul Monmouthshire
4 Jul Hanbury
4 Jul Skelton
4 Jul Machen
4 - 5 Jul Winterton
5 Jul Clonmel
5 Jul Huby & Sutton
5 Jul Enniscrone
10 - 12 Jul Kent
11 Jul Newport
11 Jul Tendring
11 Jul Dalkeith
11 Jul Goosnargh & Longridge
11 Jul Liskeard
11 Jul Echt
11 Jul Point
11 - 12 Jul Cotswold
12 Jul Mullingar
12 Jul Ashby
13 Jul Stithians
cancelled
14 - 16 Jul Great Yorkshire
17 -18 Jul Caithness
18 Jul Castlewellan
18 Jul Alrewas
18 Jul Camborne
18 Jul Kirriemuir
18 Jul Penrith
18 - 19 Jul New Deer
18 - 19 Jul Lambeth
18 -19 Jul Great Eccleston
18 - 19 Jul Yeovil
19 Jul Crowle
19 Jul Oldcastle
19 Jul Weeton
20 - 23 Jul Royal Welsh
22 Jul Driffield
24 - 25 Jul Border Union
25 Jul Cleveland
25 Jul Sutherland
25 Jul Mid Devon
25 Jul Bingley
cancelled
25 Jul Braco
25 Jul Banchory
25 - 26 Jul Heckington
25 - 26 Jul Portishead
25 - 26 Jul Southern
26 Jul Totnes
26 Jul Aldborough & Boroughbridge
26 Jul Arva
27 Jul Woolsery
28 Jul Ryedale
28 - 30 July New Forest & Hampshire
29 Jul Nantwich
29 Jul Ulverston & North Lonsdale
29 Jul Stranraer
29 Jul Clogher Valley
29 Jul Borrowby
29 Jul Yealhmpton
30 Jul Launceston
31 Jul Sanday

Cattle Parade

Great Yorkshire Show

31 Jul - 1 Aug Perth
31 Jul - 2 Aug Royal Bath & West
re-scheduled
1 Aug Brecon County
1 Aug Cockermouth
1 Aug Cardigan
1 Aug Emley
1 Aug Garstang
1 Aug Nairn
1 Aug Osmotherley
1 Aug Dumfries
2 Aug Gower
2 Aug Herefordshire
2 Aug Tockwith
2 Aug Berwickshire
2 Aug Sykehouse
2 - 3 Aug Turriff
4 - 5 Aug Fermanagh
5 Aug North Devon
5 Aug Pembroke
5 Aug Cartmel
5 Aug Thornton-le-Dale
5 Aug Wigtown
6 Aug Black Isle
6 Aug Burwarton
6 Aug Honiton
7 - 8 Aug Aberfeldy
7 - 8 Aug Royal Manx
8 Aug Canwell
8 Aug Ellingham & Ringwood
8 Aug Kinross
8 Aug Dalston
8 Aug Halifax
8 Aug Llanfyllin
8 Aug Mid Argyll
8 Aug Sedgefield
8 Aug Orkney
8 - 9 Aug Chertsey
9 Aug Fillongley
9 Aug Ripley
9 Aug Trawden
9 Aug Tullamore
9 - 10 Aug Keith
11 - 12 Aug Anglesey
12 Aug Danby
12 Aug Camelford
12 Aug Vale of Glamorgan
13 Aug Okehampton
12 Aug Ashover
13 Aug Grantown
13 Aug Islay
15 Aug Ashbourne
15 Aug Peebles
16 Aug Mid Somerset
18 - 20 Aug Pembrokeshire
19 Aug Gillingham & Shaftesbury
19 - 20 Aug Guernsey West Show
19 - 22 Aug Balmoral
re-scheduled
20 Aug Brough
20 Aug Chagford
20 Aug Denbigh & Flint
21 Aug Dunster
22 Aug Falstone
22 Aug Gargrave
22 Aug Iverk
23 Aug Mirfield
26 Aug Egton
27 Aug Holsworthy & Stratton
27 Aug Melplash
28 -30 Aug Devon
re-scheduled
29 Aug Wensleydale
29 Aug Bellingham
29 Aug Liddesdale
29 Aug Malhamdale
29 Aug Dufton
29 Aug Moffat
29 Aug Weardale
29 - 30 Aug Leicestershire
29 - 30 Aug Egham
30 Aug Llangynidr
30 - 31 Aug Edenbridge & Oxted
31 Aug Glendale
31 Aug Hope
31 Aug Reeth
31 Aug Aylsham
31 Aug Farndale
1 Sep Kilnsey
5 Sep Alresford
5 Sep Kildale
5 Sep Kingsbridge
5 Sep Keighley
5 Sep Orsett
5 Sep Moreton in Marsh
5 Sep Sennybridge
5 - 6 Sep Dorset
5 - 6 Sep Wolsingham
6 Sep Moorcock
10 Sep Westmorland
10 - 12 Sep Royal Cornwall
re-scheduled
12 Sep Bowes
12 Sep Frome
12 Sep Henley
12 Sep Hodder Valley
12 Sep Findon
12 Sep Penistone
12 Sep Romsey
12 Sep Usk
12 - 13 Sep Stanhope
16 Sep UK Dairy Day
19 Sep Stokesley
19 - 20 Sep Berkshire
21 Sep Nidderdale
24 Sep Flintham
26 Sep Gransden
10 Oct Alwinton
24 - 25 Nov Potato Show

 2019-Jul-10
Record Turnout for the 125th Skelton Agricultural Show
Glorious weather, a record crowd and the high standard of entries all created the perfect atmosphere for a truly memorable show held on Saturday 6th July 2019.
 2019-Jul-05
Student Awarded £1,500 Scholarship from Ashby Show
A major agricultural show in Leicestershire has awarded a scholarship worth £1,500 to a rural enterprise student working at a leading property consultancy.

 2019-May-22
Focus on Trailer Safety at the Royal Bath & West Show
Farming and horse riding are among the UK’s most dangerous occupations, with the former resulting in 33 fatalities in 2017/18, and nearly two horses a week killed on our roads.
 2018-Nov-19

The Benefits of Attending Agricultural Shows for Farmers
The farming business to some people is just the same as the business conducted by betting sites in that it’s all about gambling.


