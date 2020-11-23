In a project funded by Agri-tech Cornwall and a £12,967 innovation grant from the Cornwall Development Company, Robotriks has created an autonomous platform which can be built at low cost and, within a few hours, is ready to get to work.

“The aim is to create a system which is affordable and reliable,” says Jake Shaw-Sutton, director at Robotriks. The Robotriks Traction Unit (RTU) costs just £7,000 - almost a tenth of the cost of most others on the market.

One of the main challenges the RTU addresses is lack of manual labour on farms. “It’s not about taking away jobs, it’s about filling jobs where there currently are no people available to do them,” says Mr Shaw-Sutton, who is also a senior robotics technician at the University of Plymouth. “For a while there have been fewer people willing to go out into the fields and harvest fruit and vegetables; this is an autonomous solution to that.”

And there are cost savings too. “Even with the current cost of the unit, which we’re always trying to improve, it still works out cheaper than having someone employed on minimum wage - it can work for more hours, not needing lunch breaks or to sleep at night.”

Mr Shaw-Sutton and his co-founder Khaian Marsh both grew up on farms, so the RTU has been put through its paces in real life situations, including testing for soil compaction. “There’s a small module with sensors which bolts onto the side of the RTU; when it is pushed into the soil it can measure the force needed as well as moisture, and because it is on the RTU the data is processed there and then,” says Mr Shaw-Sutton.

The unit comprises a large drive wheel, suspension and a computer system, held together by galvanised pipe – on which farmers can attach pretty much any implement. This includes conventional items such as a tow hitch, wheelbarrow or grass cutter, but also more high-tech and new devices including soil probes, robotic harvesting arms or depth cameras for 3D crop rendering.

The component parts are all mass produced rather than specialist, which brings the costs down – for example the wheel’s brushless hub motor is from an electric bike. “The unit is fully adjustable to any height and width; some farms may have narrow paths, for example in fruit and vegetables, or it might need to go wider to get over tall crops,” he explains.