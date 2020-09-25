As part of its own strategic planning and to meet the future needs of clients, Old Mill has recruited 13 new employees to its rural team. “We recognise there are going to be hurdles ahead and we want to ensure we have the capacity and the right expertise to help our rural clients with the changing environment in which they are operating,” says Mr Vickery.

“Brexit is looming and will bring a plethora of changes to farming businesses, whether that’s due to future trade deals or navigating natural capital,” he adds. “Being ready for that will require a specialist and strategic approach. In uncertain times, taking professional advice cannot be undervalued and our new recruits will set us up to provide our clients with the guidance to help them going forward.”

The new employees, who range from qualified accountants to graduates, school leavers and apprentices, will help to future proof Old Mill as well as adding a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the existing team.

With a number hailing from rural backgrounds, the recruits will be joining the Exeter, Yeovil, Wells and Melksham teams and will soon be providing clients with vital guidance through the coming changes.

“Offering our clients the best service we can is paramount, and expanding our teams to include more established and up-and-coming professionals is all part of that,” says Mr Vickery. “For businesses and private clients, navigating the current situation can be tricky, but having the right advice can really help prepare for any situation.”