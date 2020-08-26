Jonathan, also a contact agent for AMC at H&H Land & Estates, offers some advice:

“Through our relationship with AMC we’ve been able to offer competitive and reliable support to clients who have been keen to find financing opportunities in farming and rural business activities. AMC provides funding for a range of agricultural purposes such as: land purchase, re-financing, diversification, erecting new buildings, obtaining new stock, buying a farm as a sitting tenant, purchasing new equipment and machinery and even renovating existing structures. The loans are destined for business opportunities only, but there is a clear indication that when compared to other parts of the economy, farming is a sector brimming with confidence at the moment. It’s a safe bet in terms of delivering tangible investment prospects.”

While in the past land trading was known to be driven by seasonal highs and lows, H&H indicate that this is no longer the case. In the digital and 24-hour information age, farm and land plots are no longer just typically brought to market in the spring. That is why, heading into autumn, the market is indicating no signs of a slowdown.

To make the most of buoyant conditions, confidence in the sector and low interest rates, H&H recommends making sure anyone thinking about buying has taken pre-purchase steps to ensure a smooth transaction. That includes doing any due diligence, particularly research into access rights or public rights of way, and planning consents on and around the site.

H&H Land & Estates are currently working hard to support potential purchasers looking to step into the market and take advantage of the favourable economic conditions. Jonathan Hird can be contacted at the Carlisle branch on: 01228 406260 for an informal discussion, and the initial application is free for interested clients.