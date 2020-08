Despite ominous warnings, it seems the agricultural land and property market is holding up, even registering an increasing interest from a range of buyers. H&H Land & Estates , working as Agents to the Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AMC) in specialist farming finance, report a rapidly rising number of enquiries relating to land purchases and have now provided professional AMC advice to their 1000th business. Given the context of the lowest interest rates ever, so far the market for farms seems to be remaining strong.

Jonathan Hird, a Chartered Surveyor at H&H Land & Estates based in Carlisle, comments on the current trends:

“We have not yet seen an impact on land transactions from COVID-19, and in fact we never stopped trading. What we have noticed is a significant increase in buyers interested in farms and parcels of land, whether looking to launch a new farming enterprise or extend acreages.

“With interest rates at an all-time low, a range of agricultural property has been brought to market at a time when there is no short supply of interested parties. It is also a sign that agriculture is considered a safe investment in these uncertain times.”

The registered growth in enquiries for land indicates a continuing trend since COVID-19 first landed on our shores six months ago. It has seen rural and agricultural opportunities attract an explosion in attention, especially in more isolated and rural locations in the North. At the forefront of this, has been H&H, working as an AMC agent with boots on the ground in terms of delivering assistance to clients who want to invest in agricultural assets.