‘Farming with Nature’ is published by the PARTRIDGE project, a pioneering cross-border collaboration of 14 partners in six countries, of which the UK’s Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) is the lead partner. The PARTRIDGE project uses ten 500-hectare demonstration sites to show practitioners and agri-environment policy makers how farmland wildlife can be restored by up to 30%.

The aim of ‘Farming with Nature’ was, says co-author Dr Francis Buner, “to explain the approaches used on the PARTRIDGE demonstration sites and the science they are based on, showing how they work for both partridges and other species sharing the farmland.”

Fergus Ewing, Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy, comments: “The practical information and guidance in this booklet will be invaluable to those helping to restore farmland wildlife and could help guide agri-environment policy in Scotland.”

The book examines the cornerstones of partridge conservation: looking at the habitats that partridges need for nesting, raising their young, winter cover and food, and how to manage predation pressures. It then describes the benefits of each measure to other wildlife present on farmland. It also discusses the various roles of farmer, hunter, general public, advisory body and scientist in restoring farmland biodiversity.

‘Farming with Nature’ has been written by two of the GWCT’s leading conservation scientists Julie Ewald and Francis Buner and GWCT science writer Jen Brewin. The 104-page book features wonderful illustrations and is produced to the highest printing standards, including lay-flat binding for easier reading.

