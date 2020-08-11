Several farmers joined the discussions to demonstrate how regenerative farming is helping them to sequester carbon and improve the soil and environment, as well as how innovative techniques are reducing livestock emissions. “There is no single way to address the climate crisis – we have to do everything,” said Peter Lefort at Cornwall Council. “We have to look at the bigger picture.”

Encouragingly, 91% of those surveyed are confident that agriculture and food production can help combat climate change. More than 80% think a joined-up enterprise strategy for agroecology and food could be a game-changer for the South West, and 92% agree that we can develop natural capital alongside sustainable agricultural production.

While farming for the environment is important, food production remains a core focus – and farming has to be profitable for both to succeed. “Food touches every part of our lives, and crosses economics, politics, health, the environment and society,” said farmer and consultant Catherine Broomfield. “When the food system is in balance it has the potential to make the world a better place.”

Creating a circular economy by recapturing value from waste will make communities more resilient – as will shortening food supply chains and encouraging local fresh production, said Professor Mickey Howard from Exeter University. However, international food chains and supermarkets should not be viewed as ‘bad’ – instead we should work to shape and improve them.

“The Covid crisis has laid bare the fragility of our food system,” added Cathy St Germans of Farms to Feed Us. It also rekindled a link between consumers and farmers, with many shopping locally and cooking from scratch again. “This crisis has empowered people – so how can we keep this energy alive?”

According to Ms Pritchard, it’s important to bring community leaders together and get them really engaged. “It only works if people have a hand in shaping the project.” As the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission is continuing its work for another three years, she promised to work together with the South West LEPs and other stakeholders to help bring about such positive change.

“It’s really exciting to have formed a vision for a sustainable, bright and green future together in the South West,” said Mr Jackson. “Farmers, councils, LEPs and other stakeholders are really keen to work together for the benefit of all, and we can now take the first steps towards delivering that vision.”

· The next round of webinars, scheduled for November, will look at what tools are required to implement positive change and facilitate the project. For more information visit www.agritechcornwall.co.uk