Vanessa Fawcett, Campaign Director of The Red Squirrel Survival Trust gives further details:

“As a charitable organisation, RSST relies on the public’s generous support to carry on its good work. In these tough times, without government funding, now more than ever the charity relies on regular donations to develop efforts in essential research,native woodland preservation, the restoration of biodiversity and public awareness of these issues, all to help red squirrels flourish.”

“As we venture out after the pandemic and get to enjoy our freedom again, more of us will be exploring our stunning natural UK habitats. What we in RSST want to do is raise awareness of the plight of these beloved creatures, so if you are fortunate enough to spot one, we would love you to take a picture and share it with us on our Instagram page.

“This is how together we can help build knowledge of our cause. We would also like to say a big thank you to everyone who has become a ‘Friend’, as your support and donation really does make a difference to us being able to protect this treasured species for future generations.”

Longer term the RSST aspires to re-establish red squirrel populations elsewhere around the country as shockingly, without help, the red squirrel could vanish from England within the next decade. So, whether you are going walking in remote woodlands, exploring dell to fell, or visiting a National Trust property as they re-open, the RSST wants to encourage the nation to go squirrel spotting.

The Friends of the RSST was set up to ensure anyone who wants to help our native species recover can do so easily. Three levels of friendship support are available – individual from £3 a month, family from £5 a month and corporate £120 annually. For young members, for whom it is so important that the red survives to the next generation, membership is just £10 a year.