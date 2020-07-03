Leading property consultancy Fisher German is urging landowners to protect their interests as the boom in walking during the lockdown period has resulted in more people trespassing.

Experts from the firm’s rural team have said that even if landowners currently see no harm, not protecting their assets now may result in public rights of way being created and losing control of their land in the future.

Public footpaths and bridleways can be created by people walking or riding across otherwise private land for a long time, usually in excess of 20 years.

Once a public right of way has been created, it can then become difficult to remove or alter the route of it, even when landowners are able to produce evidence that they have prevented people from using a path, for instance by challenging users or erecting signage.

Fisher German is advising landowners to gain expert advice on ways to protect themselves, including making a ‘deposit’ under Section 31(6) of the Highways Act 1980.

Although this measure does not necessarily mean that the owner is planning to stop public access, it does protect them against public rights of way being created over land through long-term usage.