Yeldersley Farm has diversified and is now selling the freshly pasteurised milk it produces as well as other local produce directly to the local community through vending machines.

The farm is run by husband and wife Mark and Zena Hinds and is based on the Osmaston Estate, which is managed by property consultancy Fisher German.

Milk will be available from a special milk vending machine, and customers will have the opportunity to bring their own bottles or purchase them on-site through a second vending machine which also stocks free range eggs and locally produced honey, with other local produce being added soon.

Flavourings will also be available giving families the opportunity to create their own DIY milkshakes.

The vending machines are based in their own building on the farm and are accessible to customers 24 hours a day.

The farmyard is located on the main A52 between Derby and Ashbourne, and Mark and Zena hope to not only attract the local community but also those passing through the area.