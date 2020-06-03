|
2020-06-03
Family Run On-Farm Shop to Open near Daventry
On Thursday 18th June 2020, Elliott’s traditional family butchers of Kislingbury will open a new on-farm shop serving home reared meat, local produce, eggs, cheese, vegetables and store cupboard sundries.
The new farm shop is located on a recently purchased farm at Noborough Lodge, situated on the A5 between Weedon and Kilsby, Northamptonshire. Old farm buildings, including the old milking dairy, have been carefully renovated to house chillers, meat counters, preparation space and display units.
The Elliott family have been farmers and butchers in Northamptonshire for over 100 years, running a successful butchers’ shop in Kislingbury.
Tom Elliott explains ‘Our business is unique.’ ‘We breed, rear and finish all of our native grass-fed cattle and sheep which are then sold through our shop’. ‘We keep traditional native breeds including a pedigree herd of South Devons, established in 1988.’ ‘In 2008 a herd of Beef Shorthorn cattle was formed, and more recently Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle were added to the farm’.
‘We also run a large flock of sheep including pedigree Poll Dorsets for early spring lamb production.’ ‘Lleyns and Romney sheep make up the main spring lambing flock’. ‘We can honestly say that our shop sells homegrown produce with low food miles and has been lovingly reared from start to finish’.
Following the Covid-19 outbreak, Elliott’s butcher’s shop at Kislingbury has been overwhelmed with customers looking to stay close to home and source wholesome, nutritious food. Roger Elliott commented ‘We would like to thank everyone who has loyally supported our family business over many years’. ‘Noborough Lodge Farm Shop provides our family with a wealth of new opportunity to showcase local produce and expand to provide an enhanced customer experience’. ‘We plan to run the new shop alongside our current shop in Kislingbury due to the support and custom received during the Corona pandemic’.
The new farm shop has ample parking and is accessible for pushchair and wheelchair users. Once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, visitors will be able to meet some of the farm animals that the Elliott family rear including goats, sheep and chickens, situated within an enclosed yard area. In addition, a café will be completed later this Summer to make the establishment more of a destination to visit and sample some of the produce on offer.
The full address of the farm shop is: Noborough Lodge Farm Shop, Brockhall, Flore, Northamptonshire, NN7 4LA. The shop can be found just off the A5 opposite the Heart of the Shire Shopping village and can be found on google maps.
Whilst following the government’s strict advice on cleanliness and social distancing, the shop door will open at 8am on Thursday 18th June, with customers able to purchase goods with cash or card.