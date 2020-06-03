The new farm shop is located on a recently purchased farm at Noborough Lodge, situated on the A5 between Weedon and Kilsby, Northamptonshire. Old farm buildings, including the old milking dairy, have been carefully renovated to house chillers, meat counters, preparation space and display units.

The Elliott family have been farmers and butchers in Northamptonshire for over 100 years, running a successful butchers’ shop in Kislingbury.

Tom Elliott explains ‘Our business is unique.’ ‘We breed, rear and finish all of our native grass-fed cattle and sheep which are then sold through our shop’. ‘We keep traditional native breeds including a pedigree herd of South Devons, established in 1988.’ ‘In 2008 a herd of Beef Shorthorn cattle was formed, and more recently Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle were added to the farm’.

‘We also run a large flock of sheep including pedigree Poll Dorsets for early spring lamb production.’ ‘Lleyns and Romney sheep make up the main spring lambing flock’. ‘We can honestly say that our shop sells homegrown produce with low food miles and has been lovingly reared from start to finish’.