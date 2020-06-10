One of those was Neville Gill, whose work on the Williamston Estate in Slaggyford goes on come rain or shine.

Neville is one of nine previously untold stories celebrated in a new publication from leading conservation charity, the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT).

Featuring in this series of case studies has helped to raise awareness for the work done by Neville and his fellow conservationists which, despite their successes, often go overlooked. With support from the GWCT, Neville recently featured on the hit BBC show Countryfile, discussing moorland management and challenging preconceptions some might have about the uplands.

It’s no wonder he was chosen. The changes he has made have been remarkable – over 13km of ditches have been blocked to rewet the blanket bog and benefit sphagnum moss, they have more than halved the number of sheep and last year managed to plant 2,000 trees. With a wider range of plants and more insects to feed their chicks, birdlife is thriving. “Before we took the farming in hand and halved the sheep we never saw a lapwing” notes Neville, “last year we had several successful nests.”

Williamston is designated as a SSSI (site of special scientific interest), Special Area of Conservation and Special Protection area and Neville’s restoration work has seen the moor’s status move from ‘unfavourable’ in 2000 to ‘recovering’ today. Black grouse are among a range of threatened birds to benefit, including curlew and golden plover, plus raptors such as short-eared owl, merlin and hobby.

Alongside great progress and considerable change, Neville never loses sight of the passing nature of his involvement on the moor. When asked, he’s keen to point out that “I’m just the temporary custodian of this place. For 300 years every generation has done their bit and my aim is to pass it on in better shape than I found it.”

In his foreword to the Moorland Conservationists collection, former environment minister Richard Benyon said: “The management of Britain’s uplands is remarkable … it is a story of generations of skill and knowledge, combined with modern technologies and science. The actions of moorland managers are the last bulwark in what is a crisis of species decline across Britain.”