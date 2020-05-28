The range of scientifically tested and proven products offer improved root development and early growth, better flowering and resistance to abiotic stress, ultimately resulting in higher yields and crop quality.

“Biostimulants can be of tremendous help in both conventional and organic systems, particularly when crops have faced the weather challenges that this year has thrown at them,” says Chris Gamble at Olmix MPH. “However, until now, organic growers have only had limited options available to them.”

Olmix designs and makes its large range of natural plant, animal and human care products at its state-of-the-art laboratory and bio refinery in France – but organic certification in the UK is more stringent than across the Channel, so the firm has been working hard to meet UK legislation.

“We’re delighted to have finally secured Soil Association verification for six highly technical and refined products, which organic growers can now use to protect and enhance their arable crops,” says Mr Gamble.

The first is Algomel Push – ideal for early growth stages in a wide number of crops, it contains refined seaweed extract which enhances root hair development, increasing nutrient and water uptake capacity. It also contains manganese, which is required for energy conversion and vegetative growth. There are two other variations of Algomel, containing manganese and copper for cereals, and with zinc and magnesium to promote rapid growth and better rooting in maize.