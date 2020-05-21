Registering your carbon units allows your new ecosystem service to become a financially viable environmental asset. So, as well as receiving grants for planting trees, there’s the added bonus of trading your carbon units.

Climate Change Mitigation. Environment. Ecosystem Services. Carbon Sequestration. Public Goods. Words that are being all too familiar with land managers and farmers.

Now the UK is within the transition period of leaving the European Union, the funding available for farming, agriculture and managing land and improving the environment is set to change. The catchphrase public money for public goods is now an inevitability.

In the March Budget, the UK Government confirmed provision of £640m for a new Nature for Climate Fund - for protecting, restoring and expanding habitats and capturing carbon. Funding will be for planting of around 30,000 hectares of trees and the restoration of 35,000 hectares of peatland.

The value that ‘natural capita and ecosystem services’ provide for ‘public good’ is the direction of travel for future countryside funding.

Two landmark pieces of legislation will provide the governance framework on how this will become reality.

The Agriculture Bill 2019-2021 is making its way through the House of Commons and will outline a new Agricultural Policy. Meanwhile the Environment Bill was reintroduced to Parliament in January 2020, which will provide the platform to deliver the Government’s 25 Year Environment Plan and outline the framework to legalise the net zero emissions by 2050 ambition.

Both pieces of legislation will go hand in hand, outlining the mechanisms for managing environmental assets and natural capita for public goods and ultimately deliver environmental benefits.

Whilst both Bills are still passing through parliament, the forestry sector is already ahead of the game.