“We’re seeing a lot of interest in this crop, from farmers looking for game cover, but who are concerned about next year’s shooting due to the Covid-19 crisis,” says Limagrain’s Martin Titley. “It’s versatility, as an environmental crop but also in providing game cover is attractive.



“Drilling Jack Russell, as opposed to opting for solely a game cover crop, ticks more of the conservation boxes – particularly for those enrolled on the CSS scheme.”



Part of its HiBird range, Jack Russell is a mixture of spring triticale, millets, oilseed radish, grain sorghum and sunflower.

“This environmental mixture offers both winter hardiness as well as an abundance of seed and colour for a year, providing feed for a wide range of bird species,” she adds.