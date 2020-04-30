History has it that coffee originated from Ethiopia, and was common in the Middle East in the 16 th century as a concentration aid, before it sparked a social revolution in the UK in the 17th century. As you partake of your favorite beverage, here are some fascinating facts about coffee you probably didn’t know.



Fact no. 1. Coffee was discovered by a goat herder

It is believed that an Ethiopian goat herder named Kaldi may have discovered coffee in the 9th century while going about his business of herding goats. Kaldi watched his goats get excited after eating berries from one particular tree, and shared the amazing discovery with the abbot of the local monastery. The abbot instructed his servants to dry and boil the berries to make a hot beverage. He threw some berries into the fire, resulting in an incredible aroma that rent the air.

The abbot and his monks made the first cup of coffee from roasted beans that were dissolved in hot water, and it was found out that the drink kept them awake for long, just what they needed as they could devote more time for prayer.

Fact no. 2. Coffee was first brewed by a saint from Mocha

In another fascinating twist, coffee might have been discovered by a Sheik from the city of Mocha. This Sheik named Omar was popular for his healing powers done through prayers. He lived a desert cave in Ousab, in the present day Yemen.

One day, he was hungry, so he decided to chew some berries from a tree. He found the berries bitter, therefore, he decided to roast them. Roasting made them hard, so he tried boiling them. He came up with a brown liquid which, upon drinking, he instantly felt more alert and energized. That made him stay awake for days, but he didn’t know his miraculous discovery would earn him a return to Mocha, his home, where he would be elevated to sainthood. Coffee percolated throughout Yemen and the larger Arab world, and by the 16th century, it had become the beverage of choice in Syria, Egypt, Turkey, and Persia.