Tim comments: “This has been one of the most difficult periods for many dairy farmers up and down the country, as our cows will still need to be milked despite changes in customer demand and restaurant and cafe closures. We are fortunate to be part of the M&S Milk Pool, and knowing that we’ll always receive a fair and stable milk price gives us the confidence that we will not only pull through this challenging time, but we can continue to invest in our businesses for the years to come.”

Focusing on British sourced beef

To address pressures facing beef farmers, M&S is investing in new product development and is increasing promotions on products such as steaks to help drive increased volume for farmers. In addition, M&S has launched a 100% British meat food box as part of its new online delivery range, which includes Aberdeen Angus Beef Burgers, Beef Casserole Steak and Rump Steak.

New horticulture offer

M&S is also working hard to support its horticulture suppliers at a time when demand for flowers has fallen. Within one week, M&S worked with its long-standing tulip supplier Poplar Farm Nurseries to launch an online delivery solution to help close the gap in demand, and the retailer has this month introduced bedding plants into 200 of its Foodhalls and online.

British sourcing commitments – 100% British lamb by June

M&S has a long-standing history of supporting British farmers, such as sourcing all of its RSPCA Assured milk from 44 farms across the UK, and 100% of its beef from 5,100 British farmers which is DNA traceable back to the farm and individual animal. Similarly, 100% of M&S’s fresh pork, chicken, duck, turkey and goose comes from British farms, as well as all the free-range eggs it sells, and by June this year, M&S has committed to selling 100% British lamb. M&S became the first retailer to source 100% British fresh strawberries and 100% British asparagus in early April, and its range will continue expanding as the British seasons commence.

