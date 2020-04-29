Hartpury Agri-Tech Talk Week (11-17 May) will provide the agriculture community with a platform to share their views, discuss the latest Government support packages and find out how the high-tech facility can help their businesses.

The event is part of a programme of initiatives by Hartpury aimed at supporting the farming sector, now and in the future, through access to the very latest technology and innovation.

Hartpury Agri-Tech Manager Ben Thompson said: “We understand that agriculture and farming is a 24/7 industry and now busier than ever as a result of COVID-19.

“These unprecedented times have highlighted its importance and how it must be supported to ensure sustainable food production for a growing global population.

“Whether you’re a farmer, student, business or member of the public, we’re looking forward to hearing from you during Hartpury Agri-Tech Talk Week.”

Hartpury Agri-Tech Talk Week follows Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s recent announcement that UK businesses driving innovation and development will be helped through the pandemic with a £1.25 billion support package.