A sentiment echoed by Chief Executive, Jill Attenborough who added, “I think the current crisis is making us think a little differently about food. We’ve gone shopping and expected the food to be there, whatever the weather, whatever the season, whatever the political situation, we never stop to think about how it gets there. Suddenly, the shelves are empty and it’s everyone’s concern – where is food coming from? Who grows it? What are they growing? How do they do it? We realise now, farmers are massively important to food security, even to life itself, as food sustains us. Like other key workers, we rely on them every single day and want to show them we are grateful.”

Spring is traditionally a hectic time in agriculture with lambing, calving and sowing crops, yet across the country, farmers are going above and beyond their normal duties with many Country Trust farmer hosts showing typical acts of kindness during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Responding to shortages in donations, County Durham egg producers Lintz Hall Farm gave hundreds of eggs to four local food banks this week. Essex fruit growers, Lathcoats Farm, have been supporting their community by running a free delivery service for vulnerable customers and out of hours collections for key workers. A similar service has been offered across the country by farm shops and small family businesses who sell their produce direct from the farm.

The Country Trust Fundraising Manager, Claire Marmion, told us, "We are already indebted to our host farmers who give up their time willingly and open their doors to allow children to visit their land; children who may never normally have the chance to experience the working countryside or understand where their food comes from. Farmers are facing labour shortages, changes to their payment systems under the new Agriculture Bill, extreme weather and all sorts of unseen hardships. We want to say a big thank you for all they do.”

If you know a farmer who deserves a big thank you, get in touch at info@countrytrust.org.uk or via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @CountryTrust using the hashtag #thanksforfarmers