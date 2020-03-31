In an unprecedented time, when the health, safety and wellbeing of the public is paramount, communities are being reassured that critical assets and operations to reduce flood risk and manage water levels will continue to be managed in a safe, secure and effective way.

ADA, the membership organisation for water level and flood risk management authorities throughout the UK, has been maintaining regular contact with the Environment Agency, internal drainage boards (IDBs) and other members during the coronavirus (COVID-19) national emergency.

ADA has agreed a series of recommendations for its members in line with Government advice. In particular, these aim to support the essential role that IDBs are playing in keeping watercourses flowing in our lowland landscape at this difficult time, in order to reduce flood risk, and maintain water resources and the water environment.