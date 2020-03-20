With the Environment Agency (EA) taking more interest in the agricultural sector and its responsibilities, it is crucial that any farm insurance policy includes environmental liability. This is not always part of a standard farm insurance policy, and without it, farmers could face serious ramifications.

Diesel or chemical spills, slurry escapes or run-off from livestock farms into watercourses, four of the most common pollution incidences, could have potentially devastating implications for farmers with insufficient cover.

“Risk management is key,” states Nigel Wellings, insurance broker with Northamptonshire based Acres Insurance Brokers. “Insurance is there to help in the event of a disaster, but we are keen to avoid incidents in the first instance.

“Prevention is always better than cure, so farmers should look at their farm management systems and identify if drainage systems can cope with excess, high intensity rainfall and storms,” he adds.

Mr Wellings continues,

“We see many claims caused by run-off when drainage systems simply can’t cope with the sheer volumes during periods of extreme heavy rainfall. In many cases, it would have been very simple to enhance drainage systems internally, to alleviate problems.”

Simple practical solutions such as digging additional drainage ditches and checking bunding on oil tanks can make a real difference. But it is important that cover is also in place to mitigate any costs incurred for clean-up operations when disaster cannot be prevented.