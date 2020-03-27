Many farms were impacted by flooding in November 2019, and the government has since opened The Farming Recovery Fund to help those whose land was damaged.

One off grants of between £500 and £25,000 are available to put towards the costs of reinstating and repairing any affected agricultural land, which could provide a significant amount of support to those impacted.

The fund is only available to those in certain areas, and there are several rules and procedures which applicants must navigate.

Grants can be claimed for standard capital items such as fencing materials and gates, livestock troughs, stone wall restoration, cultivation operations including grass seed and cover crop seed, restoring field access and tracks.

The fund will not cover insured losses or items that insurance should normally cover, including buildings and equipment, any items for which the applicant has already sought funding from another source, labour costs including the labour of people employed by the applicant, the cost of annual cash crop seeds or plants or livestock of any type.