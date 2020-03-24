Throughput figures from the livestock auction mart system, released this month by the Livestock Auctioneers’ Association (LAA), demonstrate a strong support and demand for the red-meat sector.

The figures demonstrate a strong trade throughout the year, with numbers sold rising in almost all categories of cattle, sheep and pigs, and an increase in buyers returning to the competitive live-sales ring. Turnover across all species reached close to £1.6 billion, across England and Wales, in 2019.

Sheep trade up

The sheep trade saw increases of 46,670 store and breeding stock, up to 2,837,888, and 183,446 prime sheep above 2018 figures (4,970,234 total). There was an increase of 11,132 cull ewes, up to 1,861,774. Just shy of 10 million sheep were sold through livestock markets in England and Wales in 2019.

View from the auction

“We saw an impressive annual throughput of 225,000 head of sheep in 2019, marginally up on the previous two years,” says Auctioneer and Managing Director at Hobbs Parker Auctioneers LLP, Elwyn Davies, who is based at Ashford Livestock Market.

“This included more than 140,000 head in the second half of the year, from more than 400 vendors, from nine different counties. These sheep were sold to 300 individual purchasers from 19 different counties.”

Cattle follow similar trend

Cattle sold through livestock markets in England and Wales stood at 1,022,765, over 5,000 up on 2018 numbers. A further 210,443 calves also went through the live sales ring, an increase of 32,053 on 2018.

Store and breeding cattle sold in Wales increased by 2,348, with dairy cattle in both England and Wales seeing numbers rising by 4,875. Prime cattle saw a significant increase, up 15,317 on the year.