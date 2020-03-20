“Put simply, there is little or no insurance available that covers farming, or any other sector for that matter, due to the exceptional circumstance of the coronavirus outbreak,” says Nigel Wellings of Acres Insurance Brokers.

“Livestock and arable farmers may well be under the impression that they are covered through their Business Interruption policies, but I am afraid this won’t be the case,” he adds.

Business interruption covers for physical damage, such as a roof being blown off a grain store, or fire damage that limits or stops business operations.

These will be caused by ‘defined perils’, such as fire, lightning or theft, and business interruption insurance will cover for losses incurred during inactivity, the expense of storing grain elsewhere until damage is repaired or similar such costs.

“Business interruption does not cover for closure due to Government action, as is the case with coronavirus,” continues Mr Wellings. “Certain policies may include add-ons for Government or public body closures due to cases of notifiable diseases, such as Foot and Mouth. Unfortunately, coronavirus was not a notifiable disease, so won’t be covered.”

With such low crop levels in the ground due to adverse weather conditions and flooding, this couldn’t really come at a worse time.

“This will also particularly hit diversification businesses,” says Mr Wellings. “We have wedding venues that have already taken deposits, restaurants and cafes that have either had to close or are suffering from cancellations and lack of business, and Open Farms that have closed their doors.”