As the first Budget for some considerable time from a government with a significant majority, reports and rumours were rife that farmers would be the losers in the 2020 Budget, with inheritance tax and red diesel tax relief being firmly in the spotlight.

Red Diesel Tax Relief

Of the £2.4 billion that the government gives as a rebate though the red diesel tax relief, only 7% is to agriculture. Abolishing the tax relief for red diesel would have meant that farmers paying around £0.50 p/litre for red diesel would find themselves paying around £1.00 p/litre. The impact upon farmers and contractors would have been significant at a time when many are feeling the impact of an autumn and winter of adverse weather conditions and uncertainty over Brexit and how that could affect exports.

It is no wonder that the farming community felt that this would have sent a message about the government and how they intended to support agriculture at this time, or not as the case may have been. Whilst there are increasingly electric alternatives for vehicles such as cars and buses, the first electric tractors, telehandlers and combines are things of the distant future. Although, the uncertainty leading up to this budget may encourage more research and investment in this area.

Whilst there are some industries which are going to feel the impact of red diesel tax relief, farming has dodged it this time round.

Agricultural Property Relief

Similarly, there were reports of Agricultural Property Relief being scrapped in the 2020 budget too. This tax relief allows farmers to pass on their property without inheritance tax, with the current relief rate being 100%. Opinions differed, with some saying that getting rid of APR would tear asset rich but income poor farming businesses apart. Others suggested that those actively farming would be eligible for Business Property Relief and it would only really impact those who are letting land out. Once again, these fears were unfounded as no changes to APR were announced by Rishi Sunak.