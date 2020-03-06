The association has sent a letter to Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, George Eustice, warning him of the implications it will have on dairy farmers if the subsidy is removed.

Currently, the duty levied on red diesel is 11.1p, compared to 57.7p for standard fuel. Agriculture accounts for about 7% of the total lower rate fuel use in the UK.

If the subsidy is removed it stands to raise an additional £2.4bn for Government as well as helping them reach the net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

However, the implications for dairy farmers could be huge.

RABDF Chairman Peter Alvis said:

“The Government must understand that farmers and contractors have no alternative to red diesel, so removing the levy would hit them hard.

“Not only will it affect them directly in their own fuel costs, it will also result in other fuel-related price increases including contractors and fertiliser.”