Whilst only the Chancellor’s speech on the day will confirm any changes, Martyn Dobinson, Partner, Saffery Champness, and a member of the firm’s Landed Estates and Rural Business Group says:

"There have been a number of possible significant changes mooted, including fuel duty, entrepreneurs’ relief, and inheritance tax reliefs for agricultural and business property."

Fuel Duty

Having enjoyed an almost ten-year freeze, fuel duty could be in line to rise, despite a Conservative election pledge to hold steady, and an additional 2p has been speculated. Martyn Dobinson says:

"A rise in fuel duty isn’t just an extra tax on the motorist. It is a tax on business, and business services such as contractor overheads, deliveries and transport costs. If we don’t see a rise rolled out this year it could happen in 2021. An increase in fuel duty is, however, mitigated somewhat by fuel costs having fallen to their lowest for some time."

Entrepreneurs’ Relief

The Conservative Party manifesto promised review and reform of Entrepreneurs’ Relief (ER). This relief was introduced in 2008 and currently allows a 10% tax rate on eligible capital gains on the sale of a business, up to a lifetime limit of eligible gains of £10m as opposed to the standard rate of capital gains tax of 20%. Martyn Dobinson says:

"With ER it’s not so much a question of will the rules change, but what will change. We don’t expect to see the relief abolished completely, as that would clearly be anti-business, but changes might include a reduction in the lifetime limit, a further increase in the required qualification period, an increased tax rate or the introduction of an age threshold. I think everyone agrees that change is coming."

Agricultural Property Relief (APR)/Business Property Relief (BPR)

Changes to APR and BPR reliefs from Inheritance Tax (IHT) have also received significant coverage. These reliefs are used extensively across the farming sector and have been the subject of reports and studies by various groups over the last couple of years, including the Office of Tax Simplification, and more recently, the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Inheritance Tax and Intergenerational Fairness, which published proposals for radical reform of the IHT system earlier this year. Martyn Dobinson says:

"The removal of these reliefs and resulting IHT charge on farmland and business property would be a major blow for the sector. Not least threatening business scale going forward and succession planning. The removal of these reliefs could result in farm and estate businesses being broken up and sold to fund IHT liabilities, rather than passing intact to the next generation. With the current flux and insecurity across UK farming due to factors including Brexit and changes to subsidies, this would have huge repercussions for the sector."