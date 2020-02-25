The study, published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, is the work of 22 experts across 18 different European countries. They identified substantial opportunities to improve the quality of agri-environmental habitats by implementing pollinator-friendly management practices. These would not only increase the abundance of resources in a habitat, but also the range of resources.

Where intensive farming and the subsequent loss of flower-rich habitats has been blamed for declines in pollinator species, the study suggests how collaboration could be the answer. By connecting isolated areas of nature-rich farmland and implementing diverse field margins, farmers could improve the fate of these much-needed pollinators. Other recommendations include planting nitrogen-fixing crops for foraging, ensuring habitats provide floral resources across a wider period of time and improving existing features for nesting, such as hedgerows and drystone walls.

Professor John Holland of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) notes:

“Of all the available agri-environment scheme options, flower-rich habitats on farmland are one of the best, supporting not only pollinators but other beneficial invertebrates that can help control crop pests.”

