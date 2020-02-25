Kate Hovers BVSC Cert SHP MRCVS told the meeting at the Royal Welsh Showground that it was important to think about journeys, transport and food waste. She said nearly a third of food was wasted between the point of production and the table – with nearly 70% of that in the home.

She said:

”Things like bread and salad are higher up on the waste, but whatever it is we can all make changes and think about how to reduce waste and how many times to make a journey in a car with one person in it.

“Then we can enjoy seeing our sheep in a natural environment where the grass may be locking in carbon and certainly helping to stop the water running down the hillside.”

The comments reflected unease at the meeting over increased criticism of sheep farmers. Outgoing Chairman, Tim Ward, worried about proposed plans to plant more trees in the uplands under payment for public goods.

NSA Development Officer Helen Roberts voiced concern over criticism of the sheep industry by the anti-farming lobby and, in some quarters, during the unprecedented flooding. She said the meeting would demonstrate how the National Sheep Association was working to show that sheep farming is a sustainable, resilient industry.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker told the meeting of the ‘strong story’ the industry had to tell. He criticised the general ‘anti farming climate’, saying that sheep farming is a sustainable industry supporting rural economies and social infrastructure.

He quoted IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) figures that gave context to claims that methane produced by livestock is contributing to climate change. And he called for the IPCC to take account of the new carbon metrics coming from the GWP model (Global Warming Potential) as developed by Oxford University earlier this year.

This work shows that methane has a relatively short life cycle and contributes far less to climate change than previous figures suggested. It demonstrates the beneficial effect of grazing livestock, especially in the uplands of which 80% of Wales is made up, against the effect of fossil fuel dependant forms of farming and food production.

Phil Stocker added:

“Here in Wales, as with much of the UK, our approach to red meat production is so different to that in other parts of the world.

“Here our sheep spend most of their lives outdoors feeding on grass and forage crops, with a positive relationship with nature and involved in a carbon cycle that has been going on for thousands of years. We have been demonised by the media as being environmentally damaging and the watching public have understandably taken a lot of this on board.

“As an industry, too much time has been spent on defending with our backs to the wall rather than being out there proactively and accurately communicating the reality of grassland livestock farming. We can’t be complacent and we should always think of where we can do more, and do better, but we have a fantastic story to tell and the NSA will continue to tell it.”

Hybu Cig Cymru/Meat Promotion Wales figures also displayed the strong story of non intensive agriculture. Communications Manager, Owen Roberts, showed a video featuring new NSA Wales/Cymru vice chair and former NSA Young Ambassador, Caryl Hughes, as part of a £250,000 advertising campaign to promote PGI Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef.