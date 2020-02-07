Brian believes that not only do the cows break up the vegetation to create a more diverse habitat for different species to nest and feed in, but poaching of the ground with their feet also creates water capture which again is another habitat to attract more wildlife.

“My cows and sheep are integral to boosting wildlife,” says Mr Bowen, who hosted a Big Farmland Bird Count this week at Pencoedcae Farm, Princetown, near Tredegar.

“It also provides access by breaking up the vegetation to the vast numbers of people who visit the area,” he says, pointing to the Brecon Beacons which the ground extends to. Infact Brian is surrounded by Common land which is used by many people with different interests as well as it being critical to the farming enterprise.

Neighbouring farmers to Brian are also breeding cows along with sheep in these peat rich hills which are storing millions of tonnes of carbon, using the native breeds - Galloway and Welsh Blacks for example - which are hardy and flourish in its harsh conditions of high altitude and rainfall.

“It requires a special breed of cow here which is the cornerstone for the lowland breeders,” says Brian, who describes the native breeds as being tough but stresses that their contribution to the health of the moorland is poorly understood, and the threat of a TB outbreak to all Welsh cattle farmers is a constant worry.

Matt Goodall from the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust Wales presented to the group of farmers and neighbours on why all farms need to think about birds at this time of the year in particular.

Known as the ‘hungry gap’, birds are struggling to get enough food to reach breeding condition, he explains, emphasising that small changes to certain areas of the farm can really boost birdlife and give untold benefits, he adds.